Dodgers ace Blake Snell's fiancee Haeley reacts to Zach LaVine being traded to Kings after 8 years with Bulls

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell exchanged rings with his fiancée, Haeley Mar, in November 2024. Mar is Snell's biggest supporter, often spotted attending his games and cheering him on.

Another sport Haeley enjoys watching is the NBA, with her favorite player likely being a family member. Her elder sister, Hunter LaVine, has been married to NBA player Zach LaVine since October 2021.

On Monday, Haeley took to her Instagram to react to Zach LaVine leaving the Chicago Bulls after spending eight years with the team. Sharing LaVine’s welcome post from his new team, Mar captioned it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“8 years in Chi for #8”

Trending

Haeley Mar's instagram story

On Monday, Zach LaVine was traded by the Chicago Bulls to the Sacramento Kings. He played for the Bulls from 2017 to 2024, building an impressive career that includes two NBA All-Star selections and two NBA Slam Dunk Contest championships.

LaVine and Haeley Mar’s sister, Hunter, were teenage sweethearts. After tying the knot, they welcomed their first child, Saint Thomas, in August 2022.

Blake Snell also reacted to LaVine’s move to the Sacramento Kings through an Instagram story, writing:

“Sac fan now! Hello!”

Blake Snell's Instagram story

Snell is set to start the 2025 season with his new team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. In November 2024, the lefty signed a five-year contract worth $182 million with the Dodgers.

Snell was on a two-year, $62 million contract he signed with the San Francisco Giants before the 2024 season began. However, he eventually opted out of the deal, hitting free agency in November.

Dodgers ace Blake Snell's fiancee Haeley shares moments from friends’ lavish castle marriage

On January 20, Blake Snell's fiancée, Haeley Mar, shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from a friend’s wedding. She also congratulated the newlywed couple in the caption, writing:

“What an incredible weekend in the most beautiful place celebrating the best people! Congrats Mr. & Mrs. Long!”

The wedding took place at Ireland’s Kilkea Castle Hotel & Golf Resort. In the images, Haeley can be seen wearing a beautiful black dress and posing in front of the stunning castle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback