Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow builds perfect pitcher with Felix Bautista's fastball, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's splitter & more

Tyler Glasnow has been around the league for a while now, and during his time, he has seen some great pitchers. Many of them are now his current teammates in the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation.
People have raved about what Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been able to do so far. They are also excited about what Roki Sasaki could look like when he gets a bit more comfortable in the big leagues.
Seeing all these great pitchers over the years, Tyler Glasnow was tasked with building the perfect MLB pitcher. He took pitches from various other pitchers to construct a created player that would certainly be a 99 if MLB The Show were concerned.
"I'd say [Felix] Baustista's heater or Mason Miller's heater, something like that. [Emmanuel] Clase's cutter or Mariano [Rivera's] cutter, I don't know who to choose between those two. I'm going to go [Yoshinobu Yamamoto's] splitter," said Glasnow.
Glasnow could not decide between Felix Baustista's and Mason Miller's fastball, so he went with both. He also could not decide between Emmanuel Clase's or Mariano Rivera's cutter, so he chose both here as well.
"I'm thinking [Clayton Kershaw's] curveball or [Blake] Treinen's slider is really nasty. I'll go with Treinen's slider. Even though it is kind of like a split, what's so unique is that ghost forkball thing" he added.
Glasnow rounds off his perfect repertoire with Clayton Kershaw's curveball, Blake Treinen's slider, and Kodai Senga's ghost forkball. That is what he believes would make up the best MLB pitcher.
Tyler Glasnow should have added Phillies pitchers' durability in his perfect build
Tyler Glasnow is now the newest Dodgers pitcher to hit the injured list. He follows Blake Snell, who is also dealing with shoulder inflammation, and the two could be down for a while.
Glasnow has been no stranger to making trips to the IL. This is now his third stint with the Dodgers since being traded to them ahead of the 2024 season.
He is not as durable as some other pitchers in the league, like Aaron Nola. Outside of a sprained UCL and flexor tendon in 2016 and a back strain in 2017, he has been relatively healthy.
The Philadelphia Phillies pitcher always seems to be ready to go whenever his name is called. This is something Glasnow may want to pick Nola's brain on, as whatever he is doing is working for him.