Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow drops major update on recovery after elbow injury

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow was unable to finish the 2024 season due to a sprained right elbow, missing the postseason entirely. He ended his season early in August after experiencing discomfort, which led to his placement on the injured list.

During Saturday's DodgerFest event, reporters asked Glasnow about his feelings heading into the new season.

"I've been throwing normal, throwing bullpens, and I feel as good as I've ever felt," Glasnow said.

Pitchers and catchers are set to report on Feb. 11 for the Dodgers, as they will start the season in mid-March.

When he was healthy, Glasnow was dominant on the mound. He went 9-6 with a 3.49 earned run average, but injuries have impacted him his entire career. The Dodgers have a deep and talented rotation, but they need Glasnow to be one of their front-line starters.

Tyler Glasnow excited to be part of Dodgers' rotation

Tyler Glasnow is still new to the Dodgers organization but has also seen plenty of roster turnover in the last few months. Los Angeles signed Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki, providing even more firepower in their rotation.

Speaking with Chris Rose on the Chris Rose Rotation podcast, Glasnow was pretty candid about what he thinks of the Dodgers rotation heading into the season.

"It's gonna be insane," Glasnow said (31:27).

He named a number of pitchers that the Dodgers have.

"That's going to be fun. [Blake] Snell, Shohei [Ohtani], [Yoshinobu] Yama[moto], Bobby [Miller] [and Clayton] Kershaw. So many people. It's going to be a really good rotation," he added.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have done a great job of adding to their roster, but they are still hoping to get good production from Tyler Glasnow. The right-hander says he is in great shape and will soon get the chance to show it on the diamond.

