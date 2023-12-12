Los Angeles Dodgers have released a new anime-themed welcome video for superstar signing Shohei Ohtani, leaving fans in exciting anticipation for the next MLB season. The Japanese phenom signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, which marks the biggest sum ever in the history of the league. While the news was initially announced on Saturday, it has taken a couple of days for fans to digest it, as they continue to flood social media with their reactions.

Shohei Ohtani was the number one free agent in the MLB market this year, after seeing through his contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Since joining the MLB in 2018, the two-way star has established himself as one of the best players on both sides of the ball. He has won several individual awards over that period but has failed to make the playoffs even once.

Hence, a lack of competitiveness from the club was seen as the major reason behind Ohtani's wish to move to a new team. In comparison, the Dodgers have managed to make the postseason each time in the last seven years, even winning the World Series in 2020. While fans in LA were still pinching themselves after the news, a new anime-style video welcoming the Japanese star has prompted huge enthusiasm on social media.

"I have watched this like 70 times," wrote one fan on Twitter. "I still have chills," added another.

Shohei Ohtani expected to be handed number 17 jersey from Joe Kelly

In the 2023 MLB season, veteran reliever Joe Kelly wore the number 17 jersey for the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the club refused the option to extend him for another year at the end of the season, making him a free agent and opening up the number for Shohei Ohtani. The reigning AL MVP wore the number 17 jersey over the course of his entire MLB career and is expected to retain it with his new team. Now, after signing Ohtani last week, the Dodgers have re-signed Joe Kelly on a one-year, $8 million deal, but the reliever will have a new number on his uniform next season.

