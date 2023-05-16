The Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers had an intense game on Monday, with the Dodgers eventually securing a 9-8 victory in the 12th inning. However, the game ended in an anticlimactic manner when Trayce Thompson of the Dodgers drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the winning run.

Unfortunately, the game was marred by a critical sequence in the tenth inning that was mishandled by home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi. Awful Announcing shared a snippet of the incident on Twitter, and the Dodgers announcers expressed their frustration with Cuzzi's questionable calls. They remarked that Cuzzi made the already challenging task of being a Major League hitter even more difficult.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Dodgers announcers on the same sequence:



"Boy oh boy, Phil Cuzzi just made being a Major League hitter way harder than it already is."



"Both sides of the plate were an extra three inches. We shall take it. I mean, that's not even close."



"That's impossible for a hitter" Dodgers announcers on the same sequence:"Boy oh boy, Phil Cuzzi just made being a Major League hitter way harder than it already is.""Both sides of the plate were an extra three inches. We shall take it. I mean, that's not even close.""That's impossible for a hitter" https://t.co/aL0oCQRZpG

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Phil Cuzzi just made being a Major League hitter way harder than it already is." - one announcer said.

During the tenth inning, the Twins had already scored a run with the bases loaded and only one out. Alex Kirilloff of the Twins came to the plate seeking insurance runs. However, Dodgers pitcher Phil Bickford threw three pitches to Kirilloff. Only one of Bickford's pitches was called a strike, and it was the one that Kirilloff swung at.

The first pitch from Bickford was high and away but was called a strike by Cuzzi. The second pitch, which was in the strike zone, was fouled by Kirilloff. Bickford delivered the third pitch inside, but it missed the strike zone. Nevertheless, Cuzzi called it a strike, much to the dismay of the Twins. The Dodgers catcher, Will Smith, had to reach across the plate to catch the ball.

While it's understood that umpires can make mistakes, the frequency and magnitude of Cuzzi's errors in this particular incident were particularly frustrating for players and fans. It serves as a reminder of the importance of accurate and consistent umpiring in baseball. Being a Major League hitter is already a challenging task, and umpires like Cuzzi only add to the difficulty. With technology like instant replay available, it is crucial for umpires to utilize all resources to ensure fair and accurate calls.

L.A. Dodgers' star-studded line-up in the 2023 season

World Series - Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Six

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a force to be reckoned with in the 2023 MLB season. Led by a star-studded lineup and a dominant pitching staff, they have displayed their championship pedigree. Offensively, the likes of Betts, Seager, and Muncy have been delivering clutch hits. The rotation, anchored by Buehler, Kershaw, and Bauer, has been formidable. The addition of Scherzer has only made them stronger. With a reliable bullpen and a deep roster, the Dodgers are primed for a deep playoff run.

As the season unfolds, all eyes are on the team as they aim to add another championship to their illustrious history.

Poll : 0 votes