Dodgers Bobblehead 2024: Exploring the official schedule for Shohei Ohtani giveaways

In mid-December, Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers sent shockwaves through the baseball world. The deal was the largest contract agreed on in professional sports history.

Since the deal was announced, Ohtani's already strong popularity has only grown. With many corporate sponsorships, it would not be an exaggeration to call the reigning AL MVP the hottest name in the MLB at the moment.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an effort to ensure that Shohei Ohtani's name remains on the top of the minds of fans, the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced the Japanese star's 2024 bobblehead date. However, unlike most players, Ohtani will get two such occasions next season.

On May 16, when the Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds, the first 40,000 ticketed fans though the gates of Dodger Stadium will be entitled to a free Ohtani bobblehead. On Aug. 28, the same number of fans will be able to avail themselves of a second bobblehead night, as it takes place during a fixture against the Baltimore Orioles.

Other high-profile names on the team like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Yoshibobu Yamamoto will have their own promotional bobblehead nights over the course of the season. However, unlike Ohtani, the remainder of the players will have one night each.

Expand Tweet

Under the terms of Ohtani's deal with the Dodgers, the star will see some $680 million of the $700 total deferred until he completes his contractual obligations with the team in 2034.

At that point, most of the sum will be paid out on an incremental basis. It means that despite signing the biggest contract ever, Ohtani will be taking a $28 million paycut, compared to the 2023 season.

Shohei Ohtani's impact on Dodgers fans could be nothing short of marvellous

Although Ohtani is far from his team's only offseason pickup, he's the most significant one.

On opening day, a decade-long love affair will begin between Ohtani and his new team. With no telling what heights both Ohtani and the team will reach before 2034, the team might as well get fans used to seeing him.

Whether or not Dodgers fans can count on another MVP season from Shohei Ohtani remains to be seen. However, everyone can be sure about where and when to get their hands on a bobblehead bearing the superstar's likeness in his new team's colors.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.