"Scary moment" - Dodgers' Bobby Miller shares injury update after getting hit on the head by 106 mph liner vs Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller shared an update for his well-wishers after narrowly escaping a horrific injury on Thursday. Miller was struck on the head by a line drive traveling at nearly 106 mph from the bat of first baseman Michael Busch in their spring training game against the Chicago Cubs.

Bobby Miller was brought into the game to start the top of the third inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs kicked off their Cactus League schedule at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, on Thursday. On a 2-1 count with no outs and a runner on second base, Michael Busch drilled a crushing line drive that rifled startight back at the pitcher and knocked him down to the ground.

Thankfully, Bobby Miller did not lose any blood from the blow, neither was there any other visbile sign of damage. He was able to get up unassisted after a few moments, although he was escorted out of the game for further medical review. Miller later posted a message of gratitude on X.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Really means a lot," Miller wrote. "Scary moment. I’m good! All praise to the man above. Can’t wait to get back on the mound."

The Dodgers selected Bobby Miller as their first-round pick of the 2020 MLB Draft. He had an impressive debut campaign in 2023 and started last season on the Dodgers starting rotation. However, Miller went through a lengthy absence due to right shoulder inflammation. He struggled following his return from the IL and eventually ended the season in the minor leagues.

"We'll keep an eye on him tonight": Dodgers manager on Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller exited the game after getting struck on the head by a line drive (Image Source: IMAGN)

Dave Roberts, the Los Angeles Dodgers manager, offered further insight on the condition of Bobby Miller after getting hit on the head with a line drive from Michael Busch that was clocked at 105.5 mph. Roberts spoke to the media after losing 12-4 to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

"It squared him up pretty good," Roberts said. "It was kind of the front side of the head, and you can just see the distance that it traveled once it hit. So there was some deflection, but it hit him pretty flush."

"We'll keep an eye on him tonight," he added. "Very scary moment, but it was good to see him actually walk off the field."

The Dodgers were leading 3-0 at the time, but the Cubs responded with six runs in the third inning, including two earned runs from Miller. The Cubs continued to pile up the runs in the latter stages while the Dodgers added just one more run to their total in the final inning.

