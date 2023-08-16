Two NL leaders came face to face during Tuesday night’s match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers registered their 9th straight victory over the Brewers with a 6-2 scoreline.

Bobby Miller pitched through six straight innings of one-run ball and ended up retiring the final 18 batters, thereby giving the lead to the Dodgers. He recorded only eight whiffs on 74 pitches and gave up only five hard-hit balls. His 100.6 mph fastball struck out Willy Adames at the end of the fourth inning.

The Dodgers ruined the three-game winning streak of the Milwaukee Brewers and entexted their own winning streak.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dodgers broadcaster Orel Hershiser is absolutely dazzled as the team registered their 9th straight win. The official Twitter account of SportsNet LA posted a snippet of the broadcaster amazed by the prowess of the current Dodgers team.

Expand Tweet

“You’d watch this team and there’s really nothing they’re doing wrong… I am looking forward for them to continue to do this.” – Orel Hershiser said about the Dodgers.

The NL-West Leaders – Los Angeles Dodgers are currently on their longest winning streak ever since taking 12 in a row from July, 31 to August 13 during the 2022 season. They recorded 13-1 this month and are currently at a season-best 26 games over the .500 mark with a record of 72-46.

Fan gives daughter the middle name ‘Mookie’ after the Los Angeles Dodgers star

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts runs after hitting a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

During the August 2 game between the Dodgers and the Oakland Athletics, while the Dodgers ace Mookie Betts was waiting his at-bat, a fan told him that if Betts registered a homer, he would give his soon-to-be born daughter the middle name ‘Mookie’.

Betts asked Giuseppe Mancuso, the fan, not to do it. During the game, Betts slammed a home run, ran around the bases and gave Mancuso a high-five.

The fan kept his word and posted his daughter Francesca’s birth certificate along with her picture online, thereby proving that her middle name is indeed ‘Mookie’.

Expand Tweet

"Hey @Dodgers @mookiebetts @SportsNetLA a bet is a bet. Meet Francesca Mookie Mancuso" - Giuseppe Mancuso posted on Twitter.