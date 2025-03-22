Dodgers Championship Gold Collection: Price, availability & where to buy the newly launched jerseys, hats and more

The LA Dodgers have already started the 2025 season, going a perfect 2-0 against the Chicago Cubs in the MLB Tokyo Series. While most fans are looking forward to another great season, this is also the perfect time to look back on their 2024 World Series championship season.

Celebrations are coming for the Dodgers as they will receive their World Series rings and raise another championship banner. Fans can also get their hands on the Championship Gold Collection, which is available to purchase now.

"The Dodgers new Championship Gold Collection is available to purchase NOW! 🏆, " DodgersNation tweeted on Friday.

Price

There are several different price points in the LA Dodgers gold collection, but now is the perfect time to buy. As noted in DodgersNation's post, hats are now 35% off with the purchase of a brand-new jersey.

Jerseys begin at $175, but some add-ons might increase the price. The cheapest gold collection hats start at $31, but other options are available at a higher price.

Availability

The championship gold collection can be found on Fanatics or through the Dodgers team store on the MLB website. Limited quantities of select merchandise will also be available at Dodger Stadium when the team begins the 2025 home portion of the season.

Everything you need

Hats and jerseys are not the only items available with the LA Dodgers World Series gold collection, as other memorabilia can also be bought. There are items for your home or office, along with other accessories that all feature gold lettering and designs.

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani bids farewell to Japan following Tokyo Series

The Dodgers and Cubs took in the city of Tokyo ahead of the MLB season opener, but ultimately the trip was about baseball. Five Japanese players participated in the series, but Shohei Ohtani was the biggest star.

Ohtani posted some highlights from the Tokyo trip to his Instagram and provided a touching caption before heading back to the United States.

“Thank you for the wonderful memories,” Ohtani wrote when translated to English.

Ohtani had one of the most memorable moments of the 2025 Tokyo Series as he belted a home run in the Dodgers' Game 2 win. After starting the season 2-0, the Dodgers remain the big favorites to win the World Series again in 2025.

