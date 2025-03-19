Dodgers closer Tanner Scott raves about Tokyo Series atmosphere and first save with LA

The Los Angeles Dodgers made several big moves during the offseason and one of them was acquring left handed reliever Tanner Scott. Pitching is a huge strength for the Dodgers in 2025 and Tanner Scott is expected to be one of the most important pieces out of the bullpen.

Los Angeles was able to pick up a 4-1 victory in Game 1 of the Tokyo Series and Scott got to make his Dodgers' debut in that game. Ahead of Game 2, he spoke with SportsNet LA and discussed how things are going in the early part of the season.

"The atmosphere was awesome, the fans are great, and it was my first one so it felt good. Will told me right after, "Nice first one as a Dodger so that felt good, and it was just a fun time," Scott said.

Tanner was indeed able to get his first save in the season opener and there will be more opportunities to add to his tally throughout the year. Scott was also asked about what he expects in Game 2 and the new reliever couldn't help but to rave about his team.

"Starting staff, bullpen, our lineup. Our team is good, and it's going to be a fun year. It's exciting that we got to show some of it yesterday, and more today. So it's going to be fun to watch Roki," he said.

The Dodgers won the 2024 World Series over the New York Yankees and they spent a ton of money this offseason to improve.

Tanner Scott Gets Praise from New York Mets Hall of Famer

Before even signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tanner Scott was drawing praise from Ron Darling. The New York Mets Hall of Fame inductee shared his thoughts on Scott's pitching and how he has improved throughout his career.

"Tanner Scott has had a good arm his entire career; (he) came up with Baltimore, of course, and then went over to the Marlins," Darling said. "I remember watching him with the Marlins and saying, "If this kid ever learns how to throw strikes, the game is over," he added.

"Well, officially, the game is over now when you have to face him," he continued. "He's gotten to that point now."

Tanner Scott has developed into one of the best relievers in baseball, and now he's setting his sights on a championship. He should get the opportunity with the Dodgers this season and will play an important role in their success.

