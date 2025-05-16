Dodgers' Dalton Rushing makes feelings known after MLB debut in team's 19-2 win vs. A's

MLB Pipeline's No.15 prospect Dalton Rushing made his debut for the reigning World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Thursday. The rookie was part of an emphatic 19-2 win over the Athletics and signalled his arrival to the majors with a multi-hit game.

Dalton Rushing was named the organization's Minor League Player of the Year for 2024 and is also their highest-ranked prospect. The youngster was picked by the team during the 2022 MLB draft. He has performed well this season in the minors with their Triple-A affiliate, the Oklahoma City Comets, hitting at .308 with five home runs in 31 games.

To make space for him in the roster, the Dodgers DFA'd long-time veteran backup catcher Austin Barnes. Rushing stood up to the task, earning a walk in the first innings and scoring after earning two singles in the third and eighth innings.

After the game, he described his thoughts:

"Yeah, obviously it's special. Doing it with a team like this makes it a little more special. Getting the first couple out of the way right there takes a little pressure off your back. I felt pretty comfortable all night, and that was a positive for me. Obviously, we got a good lead, and you could play a little comfortable there, but it was one of the better nights of my life."

Rushing opened up about the opportunity to play in front of his mother and also to be able to gift her the ball on which he scored his first MLB hit.

"I think it's for sure going to my mother. She's here tonight, so I think that'll be something that she'll obviously keep forever. That'll mean a lot to her," Rushing said.

Dalton Rushing gushes over the magnificence of Shohei Ohtani

Dalton Rushing made his debut on Shohei Ohtani's bobblehead night. The Dodgers' leadoff hitter went yard twice, both home runs, for a 6-RBI night. After the game, Rushing made his feelings known about sharing the locker room with someone like Ohtani.

"He's the best player I've ever seen," said Rushing. "Anyone can say it. I'll be another one to say it. It's special to be on a team with him and see the things that he does on a baseball field every night.”

Rushing hopes to continue making more appearances for the team as the Dodgers look to ease their regular catcher Will Smith's workload. There might be DH opportunities that could also open up for the 24-year-old.

