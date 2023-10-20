The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up to hit the ballpark in February 2024. Despite winning 100 games in the regular season for the fourth year in a row, the team was swept in the NLDS by the underdog Arizona Diamondbacks. As they plan for the upcoming season, the Dodgers will need to make some tough roster decisions.

The Dodgers' offense faltered against the Diamondbacks, and even with the two National League MVPs, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, the NL’s second seed couldn't overcome the NL underdogs. Adding to the team's concerns, star pitcher Clayton Kershaw is “not sure” about his future with the club, which could mean a potential exit.

Another such individual is Amed Rosario, who joined from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Noah Syndergaard in 2023. Not being on the 2023 postseason roster solidified the rumors of his potential exit from the team.

Dodger’s fans shared their thoughts about the 27-year-old on X, and most of them want to bid farewell to Rosario.

J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register provided some insight into Rosario’s potential future with the Los Angeles Dodgers:

“Did well to learn second base on the fly and provide a right-handed bat off the bench after being acquired from Cleveland for Noah Syndergaard in July.

"It wouldn’t take much to make his roster spot redundant – a bounceback season by Miguel Vargas, a return to health by Gavin Lux, re-signing Hernandez – making it unlikely Rosario returns to the Dodgers,” per J.P. Hoornstra of The OC Register.

During his time with the Dodgers, Rosario played 48 games with a batting of .256/.301/.408 and contributed 18 RBIs and 6 home runs. If Kershaw chooses not to stay with the team, the Dodgers will have to prioritize signing an MVP-caliber starting pitcher from the free agent market before re-signing Rosario.

Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 Postseason:

The Dodgers had a great regular season with 100 wins. However, the Arizona Diamondbacks pulled off an upset by sweeping the second-seeded Dodgers in the NLDS. Ironically, it was the same team that the Dodgers eliminated in the 2017 postseason.

Kershaw's postseason started badly, with perhaps the worst performance of his career. He pitched with an ERA of 162.0 in just 0.1 innings, resulting in an 11-2 loss for the Dodgers.

In Game 2 of the NLDS, rookie pitcher Bobby Miller was dominated by the Diamondbacks' offense, resulting in a 3-run lead in the very first inning. The Dodgers ultimately lost 4-2.

The Dodgers' hopes were crushed in Game 3 at Chase Field when the 36-year-old ace Chris Lynn was hammered for four consecutive home runs by the Diamondbacks, resulting in a 4-2 loss. This is the first time the Diamondbacks have made it to the NLCS since 2007.