The San Diego Padres won their season opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2, which saw Fernando Tatis Jr. and Yu Darvush starring on the night.

While the San Diego outfit gave an impressive performance, some of the class from the night was rubbed off by the team's jumbotron in the stadium depicting a morphed crying Clayton Kershw picture. Dodgers fans condemned the gesture and took to social media to voice their displeasure.

The Padres and the Dodgers have both been neck to neck in the NL West table so far this season. The Padres have a 18-15 record after their latest win and sit in third position on the table. Meanwhile, the Dodgers remain top of the table with a 19-14 record. The teams might change positions before the series is over.

The home team made a bright start to the game and took the lead in the fifth inning thanks to two homers from Fernando Tatis Jr., who seems to be finally hitting his stride after a slow start to the season. He became the first batter with multiple two home run games against pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

Maybe that was the insipiration behind the picture of Kershaw in tears which was tastlessly displayed on the jombotron at the end of the game. Whatever the case, Dodgers fans did not take it well and made their voices heard in Twitter.

"Sad life you live if this is the peak lol. Biggest talkers with 0 rings to show. Enjoy your May World Series win I guess," wrote one fan.

"Lmao. What you do expect from a classless organization," added another.

The Sad Diego Padres have their sight set on top spot after latest win against the Dodgers

The ongoing series between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers may well determine who will be on top of the NL West table by next week. While the Dodgers maintain a slim lead at the top, the San Diego outfit has finally hit its stride with the big names taking the fore and putting up big performances.

The key for both teams will be consistency as the Arizona Diamondbacks are also in the mix for a postseason spot. The remaining two games of the series promises to be packed with entertainment no matter the result. Additionally, the Dodgers fans will be eager to see their team win after the tasteless image put up last night.

