To the surprise of many, the Los Angeles Dodgers haven't exactly tuned up in this postseason as they face the elimination game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the NLDS showdown. Manager Dave Roberts and the Dodgers pitchers have struggled this entire series as they continue to give up runs in a bunch, while their offense remains lackluster.

In the ongoing Game 3, starting pitcher Lance Lynn gave up four consecutive home runs in the bottom of the third inning. Roberts remained on the sidelines, watching intently as the DBacks hitters relentlessly came at Lynn.

Despite his hopes that it would be the last home run, the DBacks scored back-to-back four home runs in a single inning, setting a single-inning home run record in the league's postseason history.

Ketel Marte, Christian Walker, Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo were among the four hitters who smoked Lynn for four consecutive home runs.

The Dodgers fans didn't take their dismal performance lightly and took to social media to lash out at manager Dave Roberts and the team.

One fan said:

"Dave Roberts will be managing in Japan next year."

Another fan said:

"I'd fire Dave Roberts before the game ends! The dodgers laid down like dogs."

Clearly, the fans are not happy with the Dodgers and they will need their hitters to come through if they want to save their postseason.

Dave Roberts' coaching career with the Dodgers

After his one-year coaching stint with the San Diego Padres, the LA Dodgers hired Roberts for the managerial role in November 2015. He won NL Manager of the Year in 2016 after winning 91 games and clinched the NL West in his first year as a manager. Except for the 2021 season, Roberts clinched seven NL West titles from 2016-2023 under his leadership.

In March 2022, Roberts signed a three-year contract extension with the franchise that will run through the 2025 season.

Apart from winning one World Series ring in 2020, Roberts couldn't convert it into multiple rings despite possessing one of the best rosters in the entire league during those years.