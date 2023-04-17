The Los Angeles Dodgers lost the series finale against the Chicago Cubs in another close encounter between the two teams, as the game ended 3-2 in favor of the away team. However, Dodgers fans were disheartened by certain controversial calls made in the game by the umpires.

The series was tied at one-a-piece as the Cubs took the series opener 8-2 before Los Angeles walked it off in the ninth owing to veteran David Peralta's two RBI singles. The loss on Sunday night keeps the Los Angeles Dodgers (8-8) in second place in the NL West, while Chicago (8-6) also remains in second place in the NL Central.

The majority of umpire errors came in the bottom of the ninth inning with LA still trailing by a solitary run. Sean Barber, the home plate ump, called strikes on Peralta, Jason Heyward, and Freddie Freeman even though the live broadcast clearly showed the pitches missing the strike zone.

Before Freeman came to the batter's box, Mookie Betts had already secured an infield single. With a scoring position in hand, Freeman was unable to convert for the game-tying run. Fans were furious after the calls, and there was major backlash against Sean Barber for his decisions.

ConcernedLinda @GenuineGrizzly @MLB , watch Sean Barber call the bottom of the ninth in today’s Cubs at Dodgers game. He should be no where near home plate. There were many bad calls in this game, but the bottom of the ninth was egregious. That cannot happen in the big league. @MLB, watch Sean Barber call the bottom of the ninth in today’s Cubs at Dodgers game. He should be no where near home plate. There were many bad calls in this game, but the bottom of the ninth was egregious. That cannot happen in the big league.

Peter Eric @4thGenBruin @BlakeHHarris It’s one thing to miss calls on the same side of the zone. But the ump’s horrible strike 3 calls were: outside, way inside, and way low. Absolutely atrocious and beyond inconsistent. @BlakeHHarris It’s one thing to miss calls on the same side of the zone. But the ump’s horrible strike 3 calls were: outside, way inside, and way low. Absolutely atrocious and beyond inconsistent.

Saquarantine @saquarantine @BlakeHHarris all balls in different places too. ridiculous. no excuse @BlakeHHarris all balls in different places too. ridiculous. no excuse

Jeff Erickson @Jeff_Erickson Tremendous job by home plate umpire Sean Barber in the ninth inning today in the Cubs-Dodgers game: Tremendous job by home plate umpire Sean Barber in the ninth inning today in the Cubs-Dodgers game: https://t.co/UghC4p6yAl

Russell Varner @rvarner Here’s hoping Sean Barber is not the home plate umpire for another baseball game in this millennia.



That bottom of the ninth was a damn embarrassment. Here’s hoping Sean Barber is not the home plate umpire for another baseball game in this millennia. That bottom of the ninth was a damn embarrassment.

Los Angeles Dodgers offense needs to show more intent

The LA offense has looked considerably weak this season. A lineup that saw players like Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger leave in the offseason and lose out on Gavin Lux due to injury was destined to start off slow. But the inability to score runs reached its peak, as the Los Angeles Dodgers could only manage an average of two runs in three games against the Cubs.

They were one out away, and if not for a pinch-hit single by Peralta, they would have been swept home. Things need to change for the team as they face the New York Mets next before a trip to Chicago to face the same opposition that won a series in their backyard.

