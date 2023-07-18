The debate around Shohei Ohtani's future with the Los Angeles Angels is likely going to last until the trade deadline. Some of the frontrunners to acquire the two-way phenom's services are city rivals, Los Angeles Dodgers.

But some Dodgers fans feel dejected as reports suggest that the Angels management isn't looking to trade their star yet.

Ohtani will be heading into free agency after this year with the Halos. He has been with the franchise since they roped him into the MLB from Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League in 2018.

However, there has been serious doubt over his future at the club as a playoff-caliber player like him has been missing out on the opportunity season after season because of the Angels' inability to play well.

Thus there has been pressure on the Halos to extract the most out of Ohtani by trading him to a different club instead of letting him go away for free at the end of the season.

With news about Angels owner Arte Moreno not willing to trade Ohtani to the Dodgers, their fans took to Twitter to confidently assert the fact that their organization will get him on their side sooner or later in the offseason.

It’s ok. We’ll just keep all the prospects and sign him next year anyways. Appreciate it Moreno. It’s ok. We’ll just keep all the prospects and sign him next year anyways. Appreciate it Moreno.

Dusty Baker @DustyBakerTV @MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal Even if it’s true this is a poor negotiating tactic considering he could use the Dodgers as leverage to help make other teams bid what they are asking. Instead that’s one less team others have to worry about.

Matthew @MatthewR2415 @MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal Seems unwise to refuse to deal with a team with one of the best farm systems in baseball but Arte is definitely still bitter over the Joc/Stripling for Rengifo non trade.

YungNej™️ @hrpapperstackz @MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal The dodgers will probably provide the best package out of any team WILLING to take on 3 months of shohei, teams like the orioles, reds, or guardians can probably provide better packages but I don’t think they’ll leverage the future on a 3 month rental-

JP @Palancospasta @MLBONFOX @Ken_Rosenthal Best thing he’s done since he bought the team and lowered beer prices. Maybe he should sell the team to the Dodgers.

New York Mets are competition for the Dodgers in signing Shohei Ohtani

The most probable competition that the Dodgers could face in signing Shohei Ohtani is from the New York Mets. The Steve Cohen-owned franchise has spent a lot in the offseason and will surely be looking to do the same for once in a generation-type player.

To be fair, not many teams can afford to acquire Ohtani's services as they do not have enough financial backing. But for those who do, like the New York Mets, the challenge remains in getting "The Sho" to the metropolis.

Shohei Ohtani has maintained for a long time that he came to the USA just to play baseball. Given his caliber and determination, he could play for any team or even re-sign with the Halos.

But what he will likely look for is the comfort of going out and playing baseball with minimal risks.

