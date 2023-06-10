The Los Angeles Dodgers got off to a disappointing start to their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday as fans voiced their frustration.

The game was close one with plenty of excitement but ended with a walk-off homer from Kyle Scharber to make the final score 5-4 in favor of the Phillies. After some hard hitting from the Dodgers to tie the score in the seventh inning, their bullpen let them down as they slumped to another defeat.

"Worst bullpen in baseball," wrote one fan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"All the dodger pitchers are meatball contact bums," added another.

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Da Lacc @jlacc23 Codify @CodifyBaseball Days since a pitcher had 12 strikeouts in a game:

TEX 2

TOR 3

PHI 4

LAA 21

NYM 23

PIT 26

ATL 28

HOU 31

MIA 41

ARI 44

SD 54

CIN 62

MIN 63

TB 68

SF 71

NYY 251

CLE 261

KC 321

SEA 329

WSH 346

CWS 348

OAK 390

MIL 402

LAD 422

BAL 765

CHC 1,356

BOS 1,364

DET 1,436

COL 1,744

STL 1,813 Days since a pitcher had 12 strikeouts in a game:TEX 2TOR 3PHI 4LAA 21NYM 23PIT 26ATL 28HOU 31MIA 41ARI 44SD 54CIN 62MIN 63TB 68SF 71NYY 251CLE 261KC 321SEA 329WSH 346CWS 348OAK 390MIL 402LAD 422BAL 765CHC 1,356BOS 1,364DET 1,436COL 1,744STL 1,813 All the dodger pitchers are meatball contact bums twitter.com/codifybaseball… All the dodger pitchers are meatball contact bums twitter.com/codifybaseball…

Salvon Ahmed Superfan @drewskiii_YT @Dodgers CALEB FERGUSON AGAIN I CANT TAKE IT ANYMORE FIRE ROBERTS PLEASE @Dodgers CALEB FERGUSON AGAIN I CANT TAKE IT ANYMORE FIRE ROBERTS PLEASE

Aaron @ahronr25LA @Dodgers Can you put in a different reliever, Dave? @Dodgers Can you put in a different reliever, Dave?

semi3028 @federal221 @Dodgers Honestly is this team a playoff team though terrible bullpen lineup is way to up and down and there probably going to go 2-4 atleast this team right now is nose diving in the division 2 1/2 games out now can easily be 3 1/2 or 4 1/2 games out by end of Sunday @Dodgers Honestly is this team a playoff team though terrible bullpen lineup is way to up and down and there probably going to go 2-4 atleast this team right now is nose diving in the division 2 1/2 games out now can easily be 3 1/2 or 4 1/2 games out by end of Sunday

Adrienne Ward @GirlPharmTech @Dodgers Ship has many cracks. Only 1 win on this road trip so far. Freefall continues with this disastrous pitching staff. @Dodgers Ship has many cracks. Only 1 win on this road trip so far. Freefall continues with this disastrous pitching staff.

Craig @Craigdh247 @Dodgers The misery of the Bullpen continues @Dodgers The misery of the Bullpen continues

The Dodgers bullpen has been surprisingly poor this season compared to recent years when they have been a reliable support to the offence.

They have had a horrible week in the lead-up to Friday's game. They gave away a 8-3 lead to the Reds earlier this week, highlighting just how poor they've been this season. LA's bullpen ranks a shocking 14th in ERA in the National League, which shows how far they've fallen from previous seasons.

On Friday, Victor Gonzalez was picked as the starting pitcher but was pulled in the middle of first innings to be replaced by Michael Grove. Grove pitched four innings and gave away seven hits and four runs, not a good outing for the pitcher.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, with the scores tied and the game on the line, the responsibility came to Caleb Ferguson who could not contain Kyle Schwarber from launching a walk-off homer to take the game.

LA Dodgers need to pull up their socks after losing top spot in NL West

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost their last two series in the MLB against the Yankees and Reds, which has seen them fall to second spot in their division.

They now need to pick up their performances if want to keep their hopes of winning the division alive. Their next two games against the Philadelphia Phillies are crucial as they look to arrest their slide down the standings.

Poll : 0 votes