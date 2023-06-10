The Los Angeles Dodgers got off to a disappointing start to their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday as fans voiced their frustration.
The game was close one with plenty of excitement but ended with a walk-off homer from Kyle Scharber to make the final score 5-4 in favor of the Phillies. After some hard hitting from the Dodgers to tie the score in the seventh inning, their bullpen let them down as they slumped to another defeat.
"Worst bullpen in baseball," wrote one fan.
"All the dodger pitchers are meatball contact bums," added another.
Here are the top Twitter reactions:
The Dodgers bullpen has been surprisingly poor this season compared to recent years when they have been a reliable support to the offence.
They have had a horrible week in the lead-up to Friday's game. They gave away a 8-3 lead to the Reds earlier this week, highlighting just how poor they've been this season. LA's bullpen ranks a shocking 14th in ERA in the National League, which shows how far they've fallen from previous seasons.
On Friday, Victor Gonzalez was picked as the starting pitcher but was pulled in the middle of first innings to be replaced by Michael Grove. Grove pitched four innings and gave away seven hits and four runs, not a good outing for the pitcher.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, with the scores tied and the game on the line, the responsibility came to Caleb Ferguson who could not contain Kyle Schwarber from launching a walk-off homer to take the game.
LA Dodgers need to pull up their socks after losing top spot in NL West
The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost their last two series in the MLB against the Yankees and Reds, which has seen them fall to second spot in their division.
They now need to pick up their performances if want to keep their hopes of winning the division alive. Their next two games against the Philadelphia Phillies are crucial as they look to arrest their slide down the standings.