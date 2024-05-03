Dodgers Foundation celebrates 8th annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium ft. Ed Sheeran 

The Los Angeles Dodgers organization came together to celebrate their eighth annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. The event will see the presence of players, coaching staff, front office administration and ownership.

Renowned pop artist Ed Sheeran is set to perform at the event, which will be hosted by Emmy-winning reporter Kirsten Watson. DJ Pee .Wee, aka Anderson .Paak, will provide the DJ for the special night.

Sheeran joins an A-list of previous performers who graced their way to the Dodgers' Blue Diamond Gala. That includes artists like Usher, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Earth Wind & Fire, Fleetwood Mac, John Legend and Jennifer Lopez.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“As we look forward, the gala underscores our unwavering commitment to serving Los Angeles, ensuring that as long as there is need, our ownership group will be here to support,” Dodgers controlling owner Mark Walter said.

“We welcome Ed Sheeran to a family of past Blue Diamond Gala performers whose artistry has helped raise vital funds to support Angelenos.”

LA Dodgers Foundation CEO thanks supporters ahead of event

Notably, the proceeds and funds collected from the annual event will be donated to Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and its program, which aims to improve education, social justice, health care and other social initiatives for the local community:

“We’re honored to host the biggest night in the city as we recognize the success and contributions of our partners, community leaders, and everyday champions,” LA Dodgers Foundation CEO Nichol Whiteman said.

“Thanks to our allies and supporters, LADF accelerates community investment, creates collective power to address key issues, and builds infrastructure for sustained capacity as we support extraordinary organizations leading transformative change throughout the region.”

Expand Tweet

Since its inception in 1995, the foundation has invested $60 million in the LA community, impacted 10 million youths, distributed 10.6 million meals since the COVID-19 pandemic and provided access to Dodgers Dreamfields to 1.6 million local Angelenos.

On the baseball front, the Dodgers are leading the NL West division with a 20-13 record. They have won eight of their last 10 games and have a sizeable lead over the second-placed San Diego Padres (16-18).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback