Freddie Freeman was left disappointed and at a loss of words after the Los Angeles Dodgers' NDLS season came to an end with a defeat on Wednesday night.

At Chase Field, the Dodgers lost 4-2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Freeman, one of the highest-paid Dodgers players, powerless to avoid a humiliating defeat. Apart from having the best players, the Dodgers have one of the most expensive payrolls in the MLB, at over $210,000,000.

Freeman was unable to hide his frustration after the defeat to the Diamondbacks, as the Dodgers were unable to deliver despite extensive preparation.

"It's hard to find words right now. ... It's frustrating, me and a lot of us didn’t play the way we wanted to. We had a great practise. We did a great work."

How has Freddie Freeman fared with the Dodgers?

Freddie Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 after turning down an offer from the Atlanta Braves.

On Apr. 8, 2022, Freeman made his Dodgers debut, starting at second base and going 1-3 with a walk against the Colorado Rockies. In his first career at-bat against his previous team, Freeman blasted his first home run as a Dodger.

Freeman led the MLB in 2022 with 199 hits, 47 doubles and the highest line drive rate (27.5%) in 159 games. He had 21 home runs, 100 RBI and a batting average of.325, which ranked second in the National League. He hit his 300th career home run in 2023, a grand slam off of St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Genesis Cabrera.

In 2023, Freeman was selected as the starting first baseman for the National League in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. He also recorded his 2,000th career hit, becoming the 295th MLB player to do so.

With his 53rd double of the year, Freddie Freeman broke Johnny Frederick's record for the Dodgers, established with the 1929 Brooklyn Robins. In the process, Freeman became the first first baseman in the MLB to record 20 home runs, 20 steals and 200 hits in a season.