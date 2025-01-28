Dodgers GM gives encouraging update on Clayton Kershaw, Joe Kelly

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the most stacked lineups in baseball, making them a strong contender to defend their World Series crown in October this year.

The Dodgers have added several notable arms to the pitching staff over the last two offseasons. The NL West team added Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto last offseason and added more firepower this term by signing Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott.

However, two former Dodgers pitchers, Clayton Kershaw and Joe Kelly,. continues to be without a team in free agency. Both veteran pitchers were part of the 2024 roster and are linked with a return to Los Angeles.

Former pitcher and Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes shared a positive update on the veteran pitchers. He said on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast (28:50 onwards):

"Obviously, we've continued to talk with Kersh, and the hope and expectation is that he's back with us this year. So he seems like that's in a good spot."

When asked about Kelly, Gomes said:

"Joe Kelly? Same thing. I mean, great dude, apparently has a baseball is a boring tattoo."

Clayton Kershaw to feature in a stacked Dodgers rotation

While Clayton Kershaw had limited playing time last year, making just seven starts due to injury concerns, the three-time Cy Young winner is expected to play a part in the Dodgers' 2025 season.

Kershaw has been a mainstay of the Dodgers rotation for more than a decade. However, the 36-year-old has struggled with injuries and inconsistency, failing to make 25 starts in a season since 2019.

If the future Hall of Famer returns for another season, it's probably going to be his last in the MLB, and he will have to fight for a spot in the rotation as two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani is expected to be part of the rotation next season.

Kershaw could be part of a six-man rotation with Ohtani, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The veteran ace is expected to face competition from Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Landon Knack and Bobby Miller for the sixth arm in the rotation.

