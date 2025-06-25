Dodgers GM lays out blueprint for Shohei Ohtani’s playing time

Shohei Ohtani has returned to the mound, but not fully. So far, he has started two games for the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitching one inning in each instance.

His first start was against the San Diego Padres, where he gave up two hits and one earned run. His second start against the Washington Nationals felt much better, as he pitched a clean inning with two strikeouts.

During an interview with MLB Now on Tuesday, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes provided an update on how they are going to handle their two-way superstar on the pitching front.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, at some point, I think it’s very much about taking it how he feels coming out of every outing and seeing where he’s at," Gomes said. "We’ll take a few days to assess, and then we can make our decision from that point. Like I said earlier, that’s the beauty of having him on the roster — it doesn’t affect anybody else. We don’t have to bring someone in because of it."

Trending

"Any inning that he can give us is only a positive, especially if he’s starting the game. Generally, you want your best pitchers facing their best hitters, and that’s a good matchup. Like I said, we’ll take it outing by outing and look to build him up along the way."

Expand Tweet

Gomes confirmed Shohei Ohtani will start during the regular season and the playoffs. And when asked by host Brian Kenny whether pitching relief was an option, Gomes replied:

"Yeah, we haven't really talked about that at all. I just know that Shohei is one of the best starters in the game as well as one of the best hitters, so we'll keep going on that front."

When is the next time Shohei Ohtani will step on the mound?

Shohei Ohtani's next start can come as early as this Saturday against the Kansas City Royals on the road.

As far as his innings count goes, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has kept the discussion "open-ended," as a lot of it depends on how he feels after each inning and whether he feels he can continue.

Ohtani is an important asset to the Dodgers. The three-time MVP is having another great year at the plate, hitting .289 along with 27 home runs and 11 stolen bases.

As such, management will avoid putting Ohtani at risk given his importance come the postseason, where the Dodgers will be looking to defend their World Series title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More