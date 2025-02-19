"Dodgers have gone out and done everything possible" - MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on LA’s spending spree and MLB’s growing financial gap

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series over the New York Yankees, and they did so with a loaded roster. Los Angeles continued to improve their roster this offseason as they were able to sign many of the top free agents on the market.

Major League Baseball fans have expressed their displeasure with what the Los Angeles Dodgers are doing, and commissioner Rob Manfred has heard some owners as well. In a story written by Bob Nightengale for USA Today, Commissioner Manfred spoke about the Dodgers and their spending. He noted that they are doing what's currently allowed within the rules.

"The Dodgers have gone out and done everything possible, always within the rules that currently exist, to put the best possible team on the field," Manfred said. "I think that's a great thing for the game. That type of competitive spirit is what people want to see."

The current collective bargaining agreement was set up in a way that allows the Los Angeles Dodgers to spend big money. But Manfred does acknowledge that it is leading to a bit of a competitive disadvantage for the 29 other teams.

"So, it is more of a problem," he said. "Look, it is the core of the issues in our economic system, is that disparity-driven difference in terms of the ability to compete, so it’s sort of the same."

While Manfred is able to recognize that there is an issue that will need to be corrected, he is not going to point fingers at the Dodgers.

“If I’m going to be critical of something, it’s not going to be the Dodgers. It's going to be the system.’’

Los Angeles Dodgers' spending spree draws reaction from New York Mets coach

Not only are fans and owners upset about what the Los Angeles Dodgers are doing, but there are some players and coaches who might be too. Eric Chavez is the hitting coach for the New York Mets, and he questioned the Dodgers' approach.

Speaking to SNY back on Jan. 21, Chavez mentioned the Dodgers, while also acknowledging that he was excited to face them.

"Is what the Dodgers are doing good for baseball?" Eric Chavez asked. "I don't know. I'm excited for 2025, I'll tell you that. First thing I did was look on the schedule, see when we're playing them. Can't wait."

The New York Mets have also spent some money this offseason, and they could be on a collision course to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS again in 2025.

