Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim makes feelings known after heartwarming interaction with fans

Hyeseong Kim signed a three-year contract in January to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kim spent his entire career in the KBO League but was a highly recruited free agent before signing with the Dodgers. He signed a three-year contract, worth $12.5 million.

With the 2025 season set to begin soon, Hyeseong Kim made his first public appearance to meet the Dodgers fans.

In an Instagram post by Dodgers Nation, Kim was greeted with cheers from the first responders at the LA County Fire Department. He was asked about what this reception means to him, and he shared the following response through his translator:

"Yeah, I'm just really honored that they recognized me, and even though I haven't played a single game yet, I'm going to remember this moment, them greeting me and welcoming me this way to Los Angeles, and I'm going to prepare for the beginning of the season."

Hyeseong Kim made his professional debut in the KBO League aged 18. He has a career batting average of .304 in the KBO, and he is regarding a great defensive player.

Hyeseong Kim Gives Honest Opinion About Gavin Lux Trade

The Dodgers are going to give Hyeseong Kim a chance to earn the starting job as they traded Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds this offseason. This opened up a spot on the infield and it's something that Kim noticed when the trade became official.

Jeeho Yo, a sports reporter for Yonhap News Agency in South Korea, has been able to speak regularly with Hyeseong Kim. On January 14th, he shared Kim's mindset after a spot in the infield opened up.

"My mindset hasn't changed. This is my first year and I will still have to prepare with the same approach of trying to make the team."

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, and they are the favorites to win the title again next season after the offseason strengthening of the roster.

