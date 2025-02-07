Dodgers insider unpacks why Mookie Betts is the team’s most crucial Spring Training focus 

The Los Angeles Dodgers made Mookie Betts start the 2024 season at shortstop before switching him to second base and after the injury on his hand, the club allowed him to be back at outfield, where he has played all his career. The last time the former MVP played at shortstop full-time was when he was a teenager.

During MLB GM winter meetings, club president Andrew Friedman confirmed that Betts will be the starting shortstop for the Dodgers in 2025. Therefore, the upcoming Spring Training and offseason preparations will be paramount for a seamless transition to the position.

On Thursday's "Dodgers Territory" podcast, MLB analyst Fabian Ardaya highlighted the Dodgers' No. 1 priority this Spring.

"I think, number one, it's Mookie Betts and how he fits at shortstop—how he looks, especially after a full offseason," Ardaya said. "I think that's the big thing they've talked about. The idea that having a full offseason, as opposed to just a couple of weeks before Opening Day like last year, is going to help give him a chance to work through developing himself at shortstop.

"Obviously, it's still a difficult transition for anyone to make, even for someone as talented as Mookie Betts. Shortstop is a tough position, and he hasn't played it since he was a teenager. There's still some concern about the throwing angles and arm angles, which was a big issue for him last year," he added.

Why Dodgers need Mookie Betts to play shortstop?

Given how the Dodgers roster is currently constructed, it's in their best interest if Mookie Betts can play shortstop.

At the moment, the Dodgers are running thin on infielders now that they have traded Gavin Lux. Currently, among their infielders, Freddie Freeman will play first, Hyeseong Kim at second and Muncy at third. That leaves only Miguel Rojas and Betts to play the shortstop position.

Meanwhile, the three outfield spots can be filled by Teoscar Hernandez and either two of Tommy Edman, James Outman, Michael Conforto and Chris Taylor.

"But the hope is that more time at the position, along with trust in the incredible athlete that Mookie Betts is, will help things fall into place. The way the Dodgers' roster is constructed, the best lineup includes Mookie Betts at shortstop. So that's the number one thing I’ll be looking at in Spring Training," Ardaya added.

How do you think Mookie Betts and the LA Dodgers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

