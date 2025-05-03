Dodgers’ Kike Hernandez delivers 3-word verdict following Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s masterclass against Braves

Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez recently expressed his astonishment for teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto's sensational start against the Braves. The latter carried a no-hitter until the sixth inning of the contest before giving up his first hit of the contest to Austin Riley via a double.
Known as a huge Yamamoto fan, Hernandez hasn't shied away from expressing his admiration for his teammate. Just a few weeks ago, the utility player paid tribute to the former NPB star by sporting an Orix Buffaloes cap — the team that Yamamoto started his professional career and dominated with before his MLB stint. Yesterday, he dropped a three-word reaction for the ace's brilliant start.
"My favorite pitcher!" - Kike Hernandez
Yamamoto posted an impressive one-hit performance with six strikeouts and two walks in his six-inning shift. With the victory, he claimed his fourth across seven starts as the Dodgers won their sixth straight game.
After struggling through the early parts of the campaign, the reigning champions have now successfully regained the lead of the NL West after stiff competition from the Giants and Padres.
Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto named MLB Pitcher of the Month
After a brilliant start to the year, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been included in the MLB Team of the Month for March/April. The 26-year-old was featured alongside Yankee captain Aaron Judge and Mets slugger Pete Alonso with the latter two being named as the players of the month for their respective leagues.
Across seven starts, Yamamoto has compiled a 4-2 win-loss record with a stellar 0.90 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 49 strikeouts across 40 innings. The Dodgers ace started off his season in dominant fashion when he gave up just one run in the MLB Tokyo Series curtain-raiser against the Cubs in Japan.
Per Baseball Savant, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is within the 99th-percentile in pitching run value and the 95th-percentile in ground ball percentage. He has also been almost unhittable as he has surrendered just a poultry .171 batting average to opposing batters.
The Dodgers ace have thrown a plethora of pitches in seven starts that range from his favored four-seamer to even a sweeper. Barring any injuries, he should be a shoo-in or at least in the conversation for the NL Cy Young this year.