Dodgers’ Kike Hernandez drop 3-words celebratory message to announce second baby with wife Mariana

Los Angeles Dodgers' veteran utility star Kike Hernandez is set to become a father for a second time. Hernandez and his wife, Mariana Vincente, will welcome their second child sometime later this year.Hernandez, who married Mariana in December 2018, welcomed their first child, daughter Penelope Isabel in January 2021. Now, four years later, they are set to add another member to their family.The duo made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday with Mariana showing her baby bump alongside Kike.&quot;KIKITO coming soon,&quot; Hernandez captioned his Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe announcement drew many reactions, including from superstar teammate Shohei Ohtani, who liked the post. Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas wrote:&quot;Congratulations family.&quot;Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara Martinelli, also congratulated the couple after their announcement.Kike Hernandez said becoming a father is his greatest momentWhile Kike Hernandez has had several notable moments during his stint with the Dodgers, winning two World Series rings with the NL West team, becoming a father tops everything for the utility star.&quot;The day I got drafted I thought I was on top of the world, the day I made my Big League debut I thought nothing would compare, the day I got married I felt like the world stopped, the day we won the World Series I thought I had it all; NOTHING compares to the moment when I met my little girl!!&quot; Kike on Instagram after the birth of his daughter.The couple also have two dogs, Arizona, a mini goldendoodleand Bruce Wayne, a mini Australian labradoodle.