  Baseball
  Dodgers' Kike Hernandez makes Dragon Ball Z superhero allegiance clear with custom cleats 

By Krutik Jain
Modified Jun 15, 2025 04:50 GMT
Dodgers
Kiké Hernández’s sneaker game hit 'Super Saiyan' mode. This weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers' utilityman wore a jaw-dropping pair of custom cleats that paid homage to Dragon Ball Z’s Prince of all Saiyans — Vegeta.

On Saturday, Hernandez unveiled the latest design of his sneakers. The Adidas cleats were a combination of blue and yellow, complete with brown fuzzy shoelaces intended to mimic a monkey tail — an iconic feature of Saiyan warriors in the anime.

Hernández captioned his Instagram story:

“PRINCE VEGETA inspo,” leaving no doubt as to where the influence came from.

The sneakers are adorned with his last name and Adidas branding. It captures Vegeta’s classic Saiyan armor color palette.

Kike Hernandez's Instagram story

Kike Hernandez hails Shohei Ohtani as “Kamehameha Sho! #SuperSaiyan”

When Shohei Ohtani was named the 2024 NL MVP, Kike Hernandez posted a two-word anime-style congratulations:

“Kamehameha Sho! #SuperSaiyan”

The shoutout referenced Goku’s signature energy beam and his powerful Super Saiyan transformation from the show.

During the 2024 NLCS, Hernandez also initiated the viral “Kamehameha” celebration. Dugout­wide Dragon Ball fusion dance was also spread through the Dodgers' lineup in 2024.

Kike Hernandez voices his opinion on ongoing LA protest

While Kike Hernandez is from Puerto Rico, he considers himself one of LA's own and he isn't happy with the city wide protests against militarized raids in the city by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Hernandez wrote:

“I may not be Born & Raised, but this city adopted me as one of their own. I am saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city. Los Angeles and Dodger fans have welcomed me, supported me and shown me nothing but kindness and love.
"This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights. #CityOfImmigrants.”

Hernandez remains the only player in the Dodgers unit who has publicly come out and shared his opinion on it.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
