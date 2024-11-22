Kike Hernandez drops 2-word Dragon Ball Z reaction after Shohei Ohtani becomes 2024 NL MVP

Los Angeles Dodger Kike Hernandez has established a bond with star Shohei Ohtani event though the two have been teammates for only a year. Known for his electric and friendly personality, Hernandez has played a huge rule in the dugout's positive disposition since his return.

The utility player didn't hold back when his teammate Shohei Ohtani was named the 2024 NL MVP. Hernandez took to Instagram and dropped an anime congratulatory greeting for Ohtani.

Kike Hernandez's enthusiastic greeting for Ohtani (credit: kikhndez/Instagram)

"Kamehameha Sho! #SuperSaiyan" - Hernandez

Kike Hernandez's remark drew inspiration from famous Japanese anime Dragon Ball Z. "Kamehameha" is a power move done by the protagonist named Goku. He added a hashtag with the words "Super Saiyan." which is the strongest form a character can reach in that anime.

Shohei Ohtani bags historic MVP award

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is arguably the face of MLB. He was named as the National League MVP on Thursday night.

It was the baseball unicorn's third unanimous MVP, which further added to his legacy as the only athlete in the four major American sports to have more than one unanimous MVP award.

Ohtani also earned a place in baseball history as the only player to win back-to-back MVPs after switching leagues. He also became the second one to win both an AL and NL MVP, after Frank Robinson did so in 1961 with the Reds and 1966 with the Orioles.

Moreover, the 30-year-old joined his former LA Angels teammate Mike Trout as the only active players with at least three MVP honors. As things stand, Ohtani will have a realistic chance at catching up with seven-time MVP Barry Bonds if he can stay healthy.

The two-way star claimed solo fourth place in terms of MVP awards won by Japanese-born players in baseball history. Ohtani was named the 2016 Pacific League MVP in NPB in addition to his three MLB MVP trophies and now trails Sadaharu Oh, Shigeo Nagashima and Katsuya Nomura in the all-time list.

