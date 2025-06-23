Dodgers' Kike Hernandez reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's unfortunate injury at Pacers vs Thunder Game 7

Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez tuned in to watch the NBA Finals Game 7 between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. It was the first Game 7 in the NBA Finals since 2016.

However, in the first quarter, Pacers fans and Hernandez were hit with a major blow after star guard Tyrese Haliburton went down with a lower leg injury. With 4:55 remaining in the quarter, as the Pacers guard was going for a drive to the rim, he collapsed to the floor on his own. He was already playing through a strained right calf, and as soon as he went down, frustration was visible on his face.

Kike Hernandez had his hands covering his mouth in shock as Haliburton was helped off to the locker room and reacted:

"Damn Hali," Hernandez wrote on his Instagram story.

Hernandez's Instagram story

"It's a heartbreak, man," Pacers center Myles Turner said during an in-game interview after the injury. "It's unfortunate. ... but we've got his back."

With Haliburton's injury, the Pacers were left shorthanded without their key scorer and playmaker. The Thunder took advantage and eventually won 103-91 to take the title.

Kike Hernandez hosts soccer star Sergio Ramos

On June 18, Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez caught the ceremonial first pitch from Sergio Ramos, who was a legendary defender for Real Madrid and Spain and now plays for Monterrey in Liga MX. Ramos was in America for the FIFA Club World Cup game against Inter Milan.

After Ramos threw the first pitch, Hernandez embraced the soccer star, and the two exchanged jerseys as well. The Dodgers star shared the moment on social media, captioning it (as translated from Spanish):

“With this legend! #TheCaptain”

Ramos is a celebrated soccer star with four Champions League titles and a FIFA World Cup, while Hernandez is also a two-time World Series champion.

On the baseball front, Kike Hernandez, who returned to sign with the Dodgers this season, is hitting .211 along with seven home runs and 18 RBIs.

