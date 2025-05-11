Dodgers' Kike Hernandez seemingly unhappy with Jack Della Maddalena's UFC 315 win over Belal Muhammad

Kike Hernandez, the Dodgers' utility player, is an avid combat sports fan, primarily of the UFC. Hernandez seemed disappointed after Jack Della Maddalena's title triumph over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

As the betting underdog, Maddalena claimed the welterweight title with a unanimous decision victory. With two judges having it a draw going into the fifth round, "JDM" overcame the gritty champion in the final round to become the undisputed welterweight champion.

The 28-year-old has joined Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker as the only Australians to become undisputed UFC champions.

Kike Herandez paid close attention to the fight on Saturday night as he shared two Instagram stories after the conclusion of the PPV event. In the first, he shared UFC's Instagram post highlighting Maddalena's victory.

The second post showed a picture of Maddalena punching Muhammad, captioning it:

"We'll have to wait for Ilia and Islam"

Screenshot of Kike Hernandez's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/kikehndez]

Preluding the matchup, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that lightweight champ Islam Makhachev's next fight would depend on the result of the UFC 315 main event. Makhachev has longed to claim the welterweight title.

However, Makhachev wouldn't have gone up a weight class to fight Muhammad due to their friendship. Had Muhammad won at UFC 315, it would've led to a lightweight matchup between Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, the former featherweight champion.

Majority of fans, seemingly including Kike Hernandez, wanted Muhammad to win as it would set up the highly anticipated clash between Makhachev and the undefeated Topuria. Now, Makhachev is expected to pursue a fight against JDM instead.

Kike Hernandez was present at Islam Makhachev’s last bout

Islam Makhachev's previous fight inside the octagon was at UFC 311, where he defeated Renato Moicano on short notice to break the record for most title defenses at lightweight. Arman Tsarukyan, the original challenger, had pulled out an hour before the fight due to a back injury.

Kike Hernandez attended the fight, which was at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California in Jauary. As it was the offseason, Hernadez was at the Dome with his wife, Mariana Vicente.

In typical combat sports fan style, Hernandez watched the fights wearing a t-shirt with a printed image of Mike Tyson with biceps. His wife later shared the image on her Instagram story.

Maria Vicente takes a snap of Kike Hernandez's Mike Tyson T-shirt. Source - Instagram/@marianavicenteter caption

As for Makhachev, the pound-for-pound king has already expressed his desire to claim the welterweight title from Jack Della Maddalena and become a double champion. He also offered support to Muhammad, who lost the title to Maddalena.

