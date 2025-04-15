Dodgers legend Manny Mota recovering after suffering stroke Monday night

Manny Mota has been around the Los Angeles Dodgers organization for the past 56 years. He was first a player, then a coach, broadcaster, and, most recently, part of the veterans group.

Not many have spent that many years with an organization, but that is why Mota is considered a legend in L.A. However, he is recovering from a scary incident that he suffered Monday night.

The Dodgers announced on Tuesday that Mota had suffered a stroke. He is now in recovery at a Los Angeles hospital.

"Last night, Dodger legend Manny Mota suffered a stroke. He is in recovery, where he is responsive to commands and is resting comfortably"

The club has stated that he is now resting comfortably. His son, Jose, told ESPN Deportes that his father had never lost consciousness during the incident, which is a good sign.

Looking back at Dodgers legend Manny Mota's career

Los Angeles Dodgers - Manny Mota (Photo via IMAGN)

Manny Mota got his start in professional baseball with the San Francisco Giants. He signed as an amateur free agent and later made his debut in 1962 against the Dodgers. Mota would get his first hit a few days later off Jim Brosnan of the Cincinnati Reds.

In 1968, Mota would be the second player selected in the expansion draft by the Montreal Expos. He did well, hitting .315 in 31 games, but was then traded to the Dodgers in 1969.

Once in L.A., Mota became one of the club's go-to batters in pinch-hit opportunities. However, one of his at-bats would go down on the wrong side of history.

In 1970, Mota was up to bat against Gaylor Perry and the Giants when he fouled off a ball that went into the stands. The ball struck 14-year-old Alan Fish, who later died of his injuries. It was the first time a batted ball caused a fatality in MLB history.

In 1973, Mota was selected for his first and only All-Star game. He led the league in batting average and continued to be a tough out against opposing pitchers for years after.

In 1979, the slugger made history after becoming the all-time leader in pinch hits. He has been surpassed over the years, but still sits comfortably with 150, which ranks him third all-time.

By 1981, Mota served as the Blue Crew's player-coach. He helped them win a World Series title that year and one in 1988. In 2013, Mota retired as a coach and went full-time in the broadcast booth.

