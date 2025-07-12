Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announces crucial update on Max Muncy, Blake Snell, and Co.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are amid their worst losing skid of the season. However, manager Dave Roberts had some positive updates on the injury status of some of the players on Friday.

Ahead of the Dodgers' game against division rivals, the San Francisco Giants, MLB insider Fabian Ardaya shared updates from Roberts on injured stars, Max Muncy, Michael Kopech and Blake Snell.

Muncy, who sustained a bone bruise while attempting to tag a runner at third, was placed on the 10-day injured list last week. He is expected to be on the sidelines for about six weeks.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest positives for the Dodgers is two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell's return to the mound. Snell pitched for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Thursday, his first outing since April 2. He is expected to make another rehab next week and could be in line for a return to the roster after the All-Star break.

However, the Dodgers received some grim news about Michael Kopech, who was placed on the injured list on July 1. Kopech underwent knee surgery after being transferred to the 60-day injured list this week. He is expected to return this season at some point after August, per Roberts.

"Fortunately, the surgery was a success," manager Dave Roberts said. "It was a minor cleanup. Don’t know a timetable. But it was just something that was bothering him. I think with the knee, if there’s certain things that trigger it, then it’s just not sustainable to manage it. We got to that point."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confident in team's depth in Max Muncy's absence

Max Muncy's injury came at a bad time for the Dodgers as the third baseman was in his best stretch at the plate after a minor slump in May. However, despite being without Muncy's productivity, Dave Roberts isn't looking at trade options at the deadline.

“I don’t think that changes much, knowing the certainty of Max coming back at some point,” Roberts said. “I feel with the options we have – yes, Max is a big loss – but I feel like on the defensive side, having Tommy [Edman] over there matching up right versus left, as far as Hyeseong [Kim] and the two right-handers I mentioned, I think we’ll be covered offensively. So I don’t think that will really impact our thinking going into the deadline.”

The Dodgers lost for the seventh consecutive time this month after an 8-7 defeat against the Giants in Friday's series opener. The win saw the Giants close the gap to four games behind the NL West leaders.

