Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gives major update on Clayton Kershaw

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has provided a major update on star pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s return to the mound. The 37-year-old, coming off an injury-riddled season in 2024, has yet to appear in a game for the Dodgers this year.
Roberts revealed that Kershaw will make his season debut on Saturday, starting the game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Dodgers, 28-15, host the Angels at Dodger Stadium in the opener of a three-game series.
This will be Clayton Kershaw’s 18th season with the Dodgers, having made his MLB debut with them in 2008. Kershaw has eagerly awaited his return while watching his team perform well this season.
Opening up about being sidelined and reflecting on the team's performance, he said (via AP News):
“I’m tired of taking up space. I want to contribute and help the team out… It’s a great team. Forty games in you can see a lot of things that are going really well. I just want to be a part of it.”
On Sunday, Kershaw made his fifth and final rehab start. While pitching for Triple-A Oklahoma City, he struck out two, allowed two hits, and walked two batters.
Last season, Kershaw appeared in only seven games, going 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP over 30 innings pitched.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discusses about Clayton Kershaw’s return
Clayton Kershaw is recovering from surgeries on his left knee and left big toe, which he underwent following the 2024 season. In February, he re-signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Dodgers.
Discussing Kershaw’s return on Tuesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said:
“It’s a big shot in the arm. Clayton has worked really hard to get healthy and the bar is high for him. He doesn’t want to just come back to be active. He wants to be come back and help us win baseball games and be good. I know he’s excited to contribute.”
Kershaw’s return comes at a crucial time, as the Los Angeles Dodgers have three key pitchers - Roki Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell - on the injured list.