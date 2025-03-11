Dodgers manager Dave Roberts makes major announcement on starting rotation for 2025

The LA Dodgers are stacked up to the brim when it comes to starting pitchers going into the 2025 season. Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki are currently seen as locks for the starting rotation, with the fifth rotational spot up for grabs.

The likes of Bobby Miller, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May are seen as possible options to take the spot. They'll pitch until either Shohei Ohtani or Clayton Kershaw comes into the mix later in the season.

On Monday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced their fifth member of the rotation.

"As far as the fifth starter, I think it's Dustin because he's pitched well, getting back, Tony with the little hiccup, just not being able to build up, I think Dustin makes a lot of sense," Roberts said.

Dustin May will return to the majors after a near-death accident last year, which delayed his return to the majors. He last pitched during the 2023 season, where he was shut down in May, followed by Tommy John surgery, removing him for the season.

After a year of rehab, May was scheduled to return to majors before he ate a bad salad. A piece of it stuck in his throat, requiring him to undergo emergency surgery for an esophageal tear in July 2024.

Earlier this spring, May made his spring debut and could pitch well in the regular season game soon.

Dave Roberts announces Dodgers' pitching plans in Tokyo Series vs. Cubs

Just like last year, the Dodgers will start the regular season earlier than other franchises. Last year, they played the Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres. This year, they'll play the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 and 19.

Earlier this spring, Dave Roberts said that he'll have homegrown boys take the mound in Tokyo Dome. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 1, while Roki Sasaki in all likelihood will take the mound in the second and final game of the series.

"I think it's fair to say that Yamamoto's gonna pitch that first one," Roberts said. "With Roki … the plan is for him to pitch there. We'll figure out when. A lot of it is more contingent on the unknown of how he responds to Spring Training and his buildup, and we just want to make sure that he's in a good position and feels good about when he pitches."

When they return to America, Blake Snell will likely take the hill at Dodger Stadium in the home opener against the Detroit Tigers on March 27.

