  Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reveals real reason why Mookie Betts isn't in lineup vs. White Sox

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reveals real reason why Mookie Betts isn’t in lineup vs. White Sox

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 02, 2025 02:02 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies - Source: Imagn
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without Mookie Betts for the NL West team's series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed the reason behind the shortstop's omission from the lineup.

While the reigning World Series winners continue their charge at the top of the NL West, former MVP Mookie Betts is struggling at the plate. However, Dave Roberts said Tuesday is a regular day off for Betts, calling it a "mental day." Hyeseong Kim is replacing Betts in the lineup.

The All-Star slugger is batting .249 this season, but his numbers have dropped further in June. Betts is hitting .175/.241/.263 with a .504 OPS in 80 at-bats in his last 20 games.

Despite his slump, Roberts is reluctant to move the former Boston Red Sox star to a different position.

“I just can’t see that if you stick him in right field tonight, he’s going to throw out three hits," Roberts said on Betts' struggles at the plate.
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
