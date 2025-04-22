Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sheds light on Max Muncy's struggles at the plate

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy has not looked like himself at the plate this year. He has struggled offensively, still looking for his first home run of the 2025 season.

He has played in 21 games, hitting .191/.291/.265 with five doubles and four runs batted in. He currently has a 0.3 WAR, which is something he has not seen since playing a quarter of the season as a rookie in 2015 and 2016.

This is far from the player Dodgers fans have seen at times carry their squad. Manager Dave Roberts, via The Athletic, shed light on why he believes his slugger is struggling with the bat in his hands.

"I just think sometimes Max gets in a position where he can't hold his backside, gets a little too quick, the swing gets long," said Roberts.

Roberts believes Muncy's problems come from not being able to hold his backside. This causes his swing to be longer than it should, which does not help getting barrels on baseballs.

"When I'm going bad, I'm not holding my backside at all. That's always been the biggest key for me and that's also my biggest strength. When I am holding my back side, I'm really, really good. It's just not easy to do" said Muncy.

Muncy would agree with his manager on his problems. When the slugger feels he can hold that backside, he can keep his hands in, shorten the swing path, and catch balls out in front, resulting in hard contact.

Dodgers slugger Max Muncy is trending in the right direction

Los Angeles Dodgers - Max Muncy (Photo via IMAGN)

Despite struggling at the plate, Max Muncy is starting to find his rhythm. He still does not have a home run heading into Tuesday, but he has hit two of the hardest balls he has hit this season over the weekend.

He sent a ball off his bat at 106.7 mph against Hoby Miller and the Texas Rangers. He hit the ball as far as Globe Life Field would hold it, just short of clearing the outfield wall.

With the way he was swinging over the weekend, it should not surprise many if he is able to put it all together going forward. If he does, that would not be good news for the rest of the MLB. The Dodgers are ranked second among all other teams for most home runs with 36.

