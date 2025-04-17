Dodgers manager Dave Roberts teases Shohei Ohtani’s long-awaited comeback to the mound

Another day, another example of Shohei Ohtani's dominance in Major League Baseball. The three-time MVP Award winner hit his 6th home run of the 2025 season last night during the Los Angeles Dodgers' 8-7 victory over the Colorado Rockies, proving yet again why he is one of the top players in baseball.
Despite his world-class combination of speed and power, one of the reasons behind Shohei Ohtani's massive following and fanbase, is the fact that he is equally as dominant on the pitcher's mound as he is at the plate. Unfortunately for Ohtani and his fans, he has not pitched in a game since 2023 when he was still a member of the Los Angeles Angels.
Before making his regular season debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, Ohtani underwent an elbow procedure which kept him off the mound for all of last year. Since then, Ohtani has been slowly building himself back up with his eyes focused on returning to the mound this season, something that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave more insight into on Jim Rome Show.
"He looked great... I know he's got a bullpenn another light bullpen today. He's got a full one Saturday and hopefully soon he's gonna start facing some hitters," Roberts explained during the interview with Jim Rome.
Fans showed plenty of excitement this offseason when Shohei Ohtani was seen throwing off the mound and working out at the Dodgers' training facility. Even though Ohtani was working hard to get back on the mound, the team slowed down his throwing progress in order to have him focus on his designated hitting.
During the interview, Dave Roberts may have simultaneously poured some water on the idea that Ohtani could be back soon, while also providing a bit of clarity on when fans can expect to see Shohei Ohtani back on the mound.
"Time of return? We're still a couple months away, so I don't know. I know that's still vague. We're just trying to get to the next step and see where we're at, but surely we expect him to pitch for us this year and through the postseason," Roberts added.
The Los Angeles Dodgers can be patient with Shohei Ohtani as they have a number of pitchers nearing a return from the IL
There is no denying Ohtani's impact when he is on the mound, however, the Los Angeles Dodgers would be wise to take their time with the Japanese superstar as any setback could be detrimental. Aside from keeping Ohtani healthy and in the lineup, the Dodgers have a number of other pitchers working their way back from injury, which could allow them even more patience when it comes to their superstar.
Tony Gonsolin, Blake Snell, and Clayton Kershaw have all either started a rehab assignment or have progressed in their throwing programs, which is a major update for the Dodgers. Even though Ohtani is set to return to the mound later on in the season, the team's depth allows the club to take their time with their prized two-way star.