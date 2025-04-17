Dodgers manager Dave Roberts teases Shohei Ohtani’s long-awaited comeback to the mound

Another day, another example of Shohei Ohtani's dominance in Major League Baseball. The three-time MVP Award winner hit his 6th home run of the 2025 season last night during the Los Angeles Dodgers' 8-7 victory over the Colorado Rockies, proving yet again why he is one of the top players in baseball.

Ad

Despite his world-class combination of speed and power, one of the reasons behind Shohei Ohtani's massive following and fanbase, is the fact that he is equally as dominant on the pitcher's mound as he is at the plate. Unfortunately for Ohtani and his fans, he has not pitched in a game since 2023 when he was still a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before making his regular season debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, Ohtani underwent an elbow procedure which kept him off the mound for all of last year. Since then, Ohtani has been slowly building himself back up with his eyes focused on returning to the mound this season, something that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave more insight into on Jim Rome Show.

"He looked great... I know he's got a bullpenn another light bullpen today. He's got a full one Saturday and hopefully soon he's gonna start facing some hitters," Roberts explained during the interview with Jim Rome.

Ad

Fans showed plenty of excitement this offseason when Shohei Ohtani was seen throwing off the mound and working out at the Dodgers' training facility. Even though Ohtani was working hard to get back on the mound, the team slowed down his throwing progress in order to have him focus on his designated hitting.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the interview, Dave Roberts may have simultaneously poured some water on the idea that Ohtani could be back soon, while also providing a bit of clarity on when fans can expect to see Shohei Ohtani back on the mound.

"Time of return? We're still a couple months away, so I don't know. I know that's still vague. We're just trying to get to the next step and see where we're at, but surely we expect him to pitch for us this year and through the postseason," Roberts added.

Ad

The Los Angeles Dodgers can be patient with Shohei Ohtani as they have a number of pitchers nearing a return from the IL

There is no denying Ohtani's impact when he is on the mound, however, the Los Angeles Dodgers would be wise to take their time with the Japanese superstar as any setback could be detrimental. Aside from keeping Ohtani healthy and in the lineup, the Dodgers have a number of other pitchers working their way back from injury, which could allow them even more patience when it comes to their superstar.

Tony Gonsolin, Blake Snell, and Clayton Kershaw have all either started a rehab assignment or have progressed in their throwing programs, which is a major update for the Dodgers. Even though Ohtani is set to return to the mound later on in the season, the team's depth allows the club to take their time with their prized two-way star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More