Dodgers manager delivers verdict on Tyler Glasnow & Freddie Freeman's performances ahead of Opening Day 2025

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes Tyler Glasnow is fully ready for the start of the 2025 season following a strong performance on the mound in his final spring training outing on Monday. The Dodgers skipper also said that Freddie Freeman will be healthy to hold his spot in the lineup for Opening Day after missing their season opener in the Tokyo Series.

Glasnow had an impressive first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers but was excluded from their postseason roster, as he couldn't recover in time from an elbow strain. Meanwhile, Freeman was left out of the first two games of the 2025 season last week due to left rib discomfort. The Dodgers first baseman has returned to the lineup for the last two spring training games.

On Monday, Tyler Glasnow started on the mound for the penultimate practice game of the season against the Los Angeles Angels. Manager Dave Roberts shared his thoughts about the right-hander before he starts his first game of the regular season.

"Really good," Roberts told reporters after the game. "He was in rhythm all night long. I thought he and Austin (Hedges) did a great job together all night.

"Delivery was consistent, the curveball was really good, and the fastball command was good. He was in sync. That was really good to see. The final tune-up to get ready for the season [was] really encouraging."

Roberts also gave his verdict on Freddie Freeman being in the team for their home opener on Thursday.

"It was good. He's certainly not pleased with where his swing is at, but for him to be physically able to post two nights in a row," Roberts said. "He'll take three at-bats tomorrow, and he'll be ready to go for the home opener."

The reigning World Series champions host the Detroit Tigers in their first game of the season at Dodger Stadium.

"Everything felt good": Tyler Glasnow on his spring training progress

Tyler Glasnow signed a five-year, $136.5 million deal with the Dodgers last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Tyler Glasnow expressed satisfaction over his performance on the mound on Monday and how his spring training has progressed this year.

Glasnow spoke to reporters after his last outing before the start of the regular season.

"I felt on time. Everything felt good," he said. "I feel this spring has gone well. All the things I wanted to work on all felt pretty good. So, I'm ready to go.

"This spring, it felt like the last couple. I've been feeling pretty good," he added. "Just working on the stuff in practice, kind of forgetting about (the mechanics), to just go and be athletic has worked well for me this spring."

Glasnow made 22 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, earning his first All-Star selection and finishing the season on a 9-6 record. He pitched a career-high 134.0 innings, with a 3.65 ERA, 0.948 WHIP and 168 strikeouts.

