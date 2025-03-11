Dodgers manager hails Freddie Freeman’s Game 1 heroics as tone-setter for 2024 World Series victory

Freddie Freeman and the LA Dodgers are headed to Japan for the Tokyo Series as they begin their title defense in 2025. The Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in five games to win the 2024 World Series, and manager Dave Roberts credits Freeman for making that happen.

Freeman's heroic grand slam in Game 1 set the tone for the World Series, and Roberts knows that it made the title possible. Roberts spoke about that moment on Tuesday's episode of "Dodgers Territory" and described what the home run did for the Dodgers.

"I just felt that winning Game 1 kind of, and you saw Freddie's homer, it was almost like we won the World Series after one game," Roberts said (Timestamp: 9:04).

The Dodgers and the Yankees were playing great baseball when the Fall Classic started, and each roster was loaded with talent. New York decided to pitch to Freeman in extra innings, and the slugger made them pay for that decision.

Before discussing the heroics of Freeman exclusively, Roberts acknowledged that the home run kept the series from going a full seven games.

"Everything is magnified, but Game 1 I thought that the crowd was so into it all game for nine innings, 10 innings," Roberts said. "That was just a huge game for us, and I do think that if we didn't win Game 1, I thought it would go to seven games."

Freddie Freeman credits support from Dodgers' fans for WS success

Freddie Freeman had a difficult 2024 season as it saw him step away from the team at one point to be with his young family. During Monday's "Foul Territory," Freeman spoke about the support from fans that allowed him to succeed.

"I've been thinking about that moment this whole offseason," Freeman said. "When I came back from being away from the team with Max, I came back to a standing ovation. I've been getting my name chanted for all three years I've been with the Dodgers.

"When Max was going through it right after the hospital. ... It was tough. Leaving my family every single day. I would get to the field, and they would just make me feel okay and that I was supposed to be at work."

Freeman is hoping to spend the entire 2025 season with the Dodgers, and he will be trying to win them another championship.

