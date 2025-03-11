"They just made me feel okay" - Freddie Freeman gets honest about Dodgers fans' support during son Max's medical emergency

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their eighth World Series title last year on the back of World Series MVP Freddie Freeman's heroics against the New York Yankees in October.

While Freeman won his second World Series ring in 2024, it was a testing season for the All-Star first baseman on and off the field. Following the All-Star game in July, his son Max was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.

Max was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit during his battle with Guillain-Barre syndrome and Freeman took time off from baseball to take care of his son with his wife Chelsea.

The two-time World Series champion returned to action after Max was discharged from the hospital. Upon his return to the diamond against the Philadelphia Phillies, Freeman was greeted with a standing ovation by Dodgers fans. The All-Star infielder shared how it impacted him in a chat with "Foul Territory."

"I've been thinking about that moment this whole offseason," Freeman said. "When I came back from being away from the team with Max, I came back to a standing ovation. I've been getting my name chanted for all three years I've been with the Dodgers."

"When Max was going through it right after the hospital ... It was tough. Leaving my family every single day. I would get to the field, and they would just make me feel okay and that I was supposed to be at work."

Freddie Freeman not only returned to action after his son's medical emergency, he made a lasting impact in the Fall Classic against the Yankees to end the season on a high.

Freedie Freeman continues strong spring for Dodgers after ankle surgery in the offseason

While Freddie Freeman's son continued his recovery after returning home from the hospital, the star first baseman struggled with an ankle injury before the Dodgers started their postseason run.

Freeman pulled through the injury and helped the team to a second World Series title in four years. The eight-time All-Star underwent ankle surgery in the offseason and recovered in time to join the team's Spring Training camp in February.

Freddie Freeman has been in great touch in spring as he smoked his third home run in Spring Training games against the Texas Rangers last week. His health and offensive productivity will be crucial for the NL West team as they aim to defend their World Series crown later this year.

