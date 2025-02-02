Dodgers manager makes feelings clear on Kike Hernandez’s potential return

The Los Angeles Dodgers checked most of the boxes this offseason. They did so by bringing two of the finest starting pitchers (Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki) that were there, re-signing their key outfielder (Teoscar Hernandez) and also bolstering their bullpen unit with top reliever (Tanner Scott). The only thing that remains is to get back their utility man Kike Hernandez, who is a free agent.

Funnily enough, during the 2025 Dodgerfest event on Saturday, when manager Dave Roberts discussed the team's offseason moves, the fans present indicated one move the Dodgers have yet to complete.

"I think we all had our wish lists on certain players that we wanted to, you know, make our team even better going forward for 2025. And there's not a prayer that wasn't answered yet," Roberts said.

As soon as Roberts said this, fans started screaming Hernandez's name, to which Roberts paid attention and even expressed his feelings.

"I know that was one," Roberts said on fans wishing to see Hernandez back. "So we'll see if we can get that done, but we'll see. But outside of that, there's been a lot of, a lot of good things happening in Dodger world."

Now that Dave Roberts has also vouched for it, GM Brandon Gomes and President Andrew Friedman have a task at their hand and that is to re-sign Kike Hernandez before spring training.

MLB analyst reveals one key Dodgers signing which puts stop to Kike Hernandez reunion

Despite the Dodgers fan frenzy for Kike Hernandez, ESPN's David Schoenfield said that the signing of infielder Hyeseong Kim this offseason by the club could only mean one thing.

"Hernandez had some nice moments for the Dodgers in the postseason, but his OPS+ over the past three seasons is just 78, and their signing of Hyeseong Kim pushes him out of L.A," Schoenfield wrote.

However, another MLB insider, Buster Olney, suggested that the LA franchise consider bringing back a personality like Hernandez, which is essential for a star-studded team.

"This is their daily job and they go through ups and downs like the rest of us do where some days you’re really into it and some days you’re not really into it. And so to have personalities that bring energy to the park like Kiké, that’s incredibly important," Olney said.

“I think you absolutely have to pick the right personalities for those spots at the end of your roster.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers's 40-man active roster is currently full. So, if they hope to bring back Hernandez, they must make some moves.

