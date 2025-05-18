Dodgers manager reveals approach to handling Shohei Ohtani amid LeBron James, Tiger Woods comparisons

Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts recently discussed managing Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani. Roberts has been managing Ohtani since the two-way player joined the Dodgers before the 2024 season and went on to lead them to the World Series.

In a recent episode of The Herd on Fox Sports, host Colin Cowherd and Dave Roberts compared Shohei Ohtani to legendary athletes such as Tiger Woods and LeBron James, players who not only lived up to the hype but exceeded it.

Cowherd then asked Roberts what it's like to manage a player of Ohtani's caliber. The Dodgers manager responded (starts at 0:38):

“ I think it's one of those things that it's an interesting question. And number one is you try to stay out of the way as much as possible and not intervene. That's number one. But I also think that you got to just treat these guys like everyone else.”

“And I think that they really watch closely that you don't try to treat them any differently, but there's difference in the sense of what they have earned that, right.”

Further commenting on Ohtani being compared to Tiger Woods and LeBron James, Roberts said:

“But for the most part, I treat him just like anyone else. But Colin, yeah, I agree. It's just like, Tiger, what he did. You know LeBron the expectation… And now you're talking about Shohei on a global scale. Like and he's really the only player I've ever seen that's moved the needle with baseball.”

Shohei Ohtani has firmly established himself as one of the game’s top players, even signing a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December 2023.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Shohei Ohtani’s stellar performance on Bobblehead night

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Athletics in the final game of their three-game series. It also marked Shohei Ohtani’s bobblehead night, which he capped off with a stellar performance.

Reacting to it, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said:

“It's it's laughable. It really is. I think that his bobblehead night homers and I would say his on-base plus slugging, his OPS with the bobblehead is probably 2000. It seems like he homers every time. No, but Colin, it's unbelievable.”

Ohtani ended his Bobblehead Night game with two home runs, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored and six RBIs. So far in the 2025 season, he’s posted a .305 batting average with 16 home runs, 29 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases.

