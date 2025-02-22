Dodgers manager reveals Clayton Kershaw was a major reason behind $182,000,000 blockbuster signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers made significant additions to the roster for a second consecutive offseason. While Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani was the highlight of their business last offseason, this time it was the addition of two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

Blake Snell became a free agent after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants after the 2024 season ended. He signed a five-year $182 million contract with the Dodgers in free agency.

Snell expressed his excitement on pitching in front of Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw in Spring Training.

“Putting a jersey on the first time, to me, that was amazing," Snell said. "I’ve been waiting to do that for a while. So to throw a bullpen in uniform, you see Kershaw, that’s crazy to me. That’s like the coolest thing I think I’ve done in my career, is pitch in front of him. I can’t wait to see how the season goes.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reflected on the comments and revealed Kershaw's influence on Snell's singing. He said in an interview with Fox on Friday (9:50 onwards):

"One of the reasons Blake Snell signed with the Dodgers is to get a first-hand look at Clayton Kershaw and how he goes about his business. One of his (Snell) demands was to have his locker next to Kershaw. Which is great, and I think for me some people are great at what they do but want to continue to be better and learn and continue to learn.

"For Blake to really feel that having Clayton Kershaw watch one of his pens as being one of his most exciting, memorable moments, speaks of him as a person, speaks of his character, and I know that Clayton knows that, and I'm excited to have Clayton back with us."

While Blake Snell is expected to spearhead the Dodgers rotation with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki, the team will also have Shohei Ohtani returning to the mound, likely in May. Kershaw is expected to be a late addition to the rotation after his injury struggles last year.

Clayton Kershaw thankful to be a Dodger

Clayton Kershaw signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract earlier this month to return for an 18th season with the Dodgers, a team he has spent his entire MLB career with.

While Kershaw has won everything with the Dodgers in his stellar career, the thought of signing for another team in free agency this offseason never crossed the mind of the three-time Cy Young winner.

“I’m a Dodger," Kershaw flatly said. “I am so thankful for this organization. I don’t think I put enough merit on it at times of what it means to be able to be in one organization for your entire career. You look at people throughout all of sports that have been able to do that, and it is special. I don’t want to lose sight of that.

Clayton Kershaw will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he calls times on his career but the 36-year-old has admitted that he has plenty left in him. The former MVP will become just the 20th pitcher to record 3000 strikeouts if he manages 32 strikeouts next season, an elusive milestone further establishing his stature as one of the greatest hurlers of the game.

