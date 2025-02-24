Dodgers manager reveals Freddie Freeman’s return date for spring training action

The Los Angeles Dodgers played their fifth spring training game on Monday, but reigning World Series MVP Freddie Freeman has yet to make an appearance in any of them. Coming off debridement surgery to his ankle in December, the team has taken a slow approach with the veteran first baseman in hopes that he'll be ready for when the champs open the defense of their title against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18.

As electric as Freeman proved to be throughout the Fall Classic – homering in four straight games and plating 12 RBIs – he injured his ankle in Game 2 yet still played through the pain to help lead Los Angeles over the Yankees in five games.

With the loose bodies removed from the ankle at the end of 2024, the 15-year vet appears to be on his way back to the playing field, according to reports.

Following Monday's news conference with Dave Roberts, LA Times Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris shared new details on X regarding the first baseman's timeline for getting back onto the field.

"Dave Roberts said Freddie Freeman will make his Cactus League debut on Thursday. TBD is it will be at first base or DH," Harris tweeted.

Freeman tested his surgically repaired ankle for the first time this spring at the tail end of last week. The aftermath of the workout was said to be positive, according to Roberts, per MLB.com.

“He ran yesterday, came into today feeling good,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday morning. “I see next week as a good possibility to get him back into a game. I don’t know when. Next week is broad; I understand that. He’s trending in the right direction.”

The Dodgers first baseman has gone on record saying that he'll be ready and in the lineup for when Los Angeles opens its 2025 campaign overseas. Thursday will be the first step toward making that belief a reality.

Freddie Freeman to play big role in Dodgers title defense

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

The Dodgers are expected to be one of the best teams in baseball again. DraftKings Sportsbook has the defending champs lined the odds-on +300 favorites to win the title in back-to-back seasons, as well as -450 favorites to win the NL West a fourth straight time and 13th time in the last 14 years.

Expected to hit third behind reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman will be looking to build upon an exceptional campaign which saw him play to a 4.7 WAR by slashing .282/.378/.476 with 22 home runs and 89 RBIs.

Though not expected to compete with Aaron Judge (+400), Ohtani (+650) or Kyle Schwarber (+1000) to be anointed this year's Home Run King, Freeman (+20000) is 22/1 to win the NL MVP, 12/1 to have the most hits, 35/1 to score the most runs and 30/1 to plate the most RBIs in the regular season.

