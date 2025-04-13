Dodgers manager reveals key update on pitching rotation ft. Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell & more

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts updated on their pitching staff with Clayton Kershaw and Blake Snell taking big steps in their recovery. As per Roberts, Kershaw will start his rehab assignment on Wednesday with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets while Snell is expected to start throwing in practice on Monday.

Clayton Kershaw was sidelined with injury for most of the 2024 season. He wasn't a part of the team's World Series run and underwent surgery on his knee and big toe after the season. While his knee healed, the toe kept him out of action through the beginning of this season as well. He will start his first rehab assignment on Wednesday.

After signing a five-year, $182 million contract in November, Blake Snell made s strong start to the 2025 season with the Dodgers. However, the two-time Cy Young winner felt a soreness in his shoulder during a bullpen session last Sunday. A subsequent MRI revealed some inflammation.

Speaking on the Bleed Los Podcast, manager Dave Roberts said:

"Clayton is confirmed for OKC on Wednesday, so that's another good sign for us. So, things are slowly moving forward. Blake Snell is going to pick up a baseball on Monday, which is a couple of days away and restart throwing again too."

Roberts also provided some updates on other pitchers, with Tony Gonsolin and Evan Phillips set to pitch with their Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma on Tuesday. Michael Kopech is also making progress after throwing a bullpen session on Friday and another is scheduled for Tuesday in LA.

Clayton Kershaw opens up on Walker Buehler's time with the Dodgers

Walker Buehler played an important role for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their World Series run last year, most notably closing the game that won them the championship. In his interview on Dodger Talk with David Vassegh, Clayton Kershaw spoke about Buehler's time with the team:

"You can't deny the way he takes the ball. We're going to miss him. He was special in that regard. It was a cool way to end his Dodger tenure."

Buehlee signed a one-year, $21.05 contract with the Boston Red Sox in the offseason and it is the first time he's playing for another team in the MLB. Nonetheless, just like Clayton Kershaw, both his teammates and fans in L.A. will remember him fondly.

