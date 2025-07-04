Dodgers’ Max Muncy opens up about possible return timeline after scary knee injury

It’s been a relief for both Max Muncy and the Dodgers to learn Wednesday’s collision did not result in a season-ending injury for the veteran. No structural damage was revealed in the MRI, and was diagnosed with a bone bruise.

The incident took place during the top of the sixth inning when Chicago White Sox center fielder Michael Taylor attempted to steal third base. Taylor collided with Max Muncy at the base, and the infielder winced in pain, holding his knee.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Munch expressed his relief to know that his injury isn’t as serious as it seemed. He is happy to take time in IL rather than return next year following rehab.

“It was kind of twofold, Muncy said at (0:18). "It was tough news but it was also great news. You know, in terms of when you look at the play and just the injury that could have happened, we possibly got, best case scenario…the timetable still kind of sucks for me personally.”

“You know, you look at around six weeks, maybe a little before, maybe a little after. And you know, it was a tough blow, but at the same time, I still get to play baseball this year instead of coming back next year around April.”

Muncy added that he is upset to be sidelined amid the high-paced season race. The Dodgers' medical team is “pretty aggressive” in working to make sure he gets back onto the field as soon as possible.

Aside from Muncy, Michael Taylor also picked up an injury in the game as he left the field with a left trap contusion.

Max Muncy reveals the most heartbreaking thing about injury

Max Muncy [Source: Imagn]

Injuries are not fun for any player, especially for Max Muncy, as he left the field just before teammate Clayton Kershaw hit 3,000 career strikeouts. Muncy said that was the most heartbreaking thing to not being able to be there on the field and celebrate with him.

"The first thought that honestly was really going through my head as I'm laying on the ground was, ‘Dang, I have to make Kersh sit there and think about stuff right now,' Muncy said (3:34) …

"And then I'm in the X-ray room and you hear the crowd roar, and it was kind of like, ‘Oh, man, I missed it.’ That was honestly the most heartbreaking thing to me. Obviously, getting hurt sucks and missing time sucks, but to not be able to be out there on that field with him when he got 3,000 was a pretty big blow."

Kershaw got his historic 3,000th strikeout as he went six innings, giving up four runs on nine hits with three Ks in a 5-4 Dodgers win.

