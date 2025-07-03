Moments before Clayton Kershaw’s 3,000 strikeouts, Max Muncy collapses in pain with apparent knee injury

Clayton Kershaw reached a big milestone on Wednesday after striking out Chicago White Sox's No. 9 batter Vinny Capra with an 85-mph slider for his 3,000th career strikeout, his third of the night. Kershaw allowed four runs and seven hits, including a two-run homer and a triple by Austin Slater, in the first three innings.

However, moments before, Max Muncy's knee was knocked out by White Sox hitter Michael A. Taylor, with his knee, sliding towards third base for a steal, ending up in a violent collision.

As soon as the collision happened, Muncy can be seen grabbing his left knee in pain. The Dodgers medical staff attended to him immediately, and he was helped off the field.

At the same time, a White Sox trainer checked on Taylor, who also left the game with a bruised left trapezius in his back.

Clayton Kershaw join elite list after striking out 3,000 times

A few pitches later, Clayton Kershaw became one of only four left-handers to record 3,000 strikeouts. Randy Johnson (4,875 strikeouts), Steve Carlton (4,136) and CC Sabathia (3,093) are the only southpaws ahead of him in MLB history.

Earlier in the game, the legendary Dodgers southpaw whiffed Miguel Vargas with his 51st pitch in the third and Lenyn Sosa with his 92nd pitch in the fifth.

After he completed the sixth inning, Kershaw walked back to the dugout with a loud and warm reception from the crowd at Dodger Stadium as fans were on their feet to salute the left-hander's greatness.

Kershaw recognized the reception by removing his cap and raising it amid loud cheers from a sellout crowd of 53,536.

“It’s the last box for Clayton to check in his tremendous career,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “To be able to do it at home in front of our fans … he’s never been a person to look for acknowledgement or attention, but he’s earned that whether he likes it or not.”

Clayton Kershaw, who has only played for one franchise his entire career, joins Walter Johnson (3,509 strikeouts for the Washington Senators) and Bob Gibson (3,127 strikeouts for the St. Louis Cardinals) as the third player in MLB history with 3,000 strikeouts+ playing for one team.

Kershaw is often compared with another Dodgers great pitcher Sandy Koufax, who's hailed as the best pitcher in the franchise's history. Regarding the comparison, Roberts said:

“Wow, that’s a tough one. I honestly can’t speak to it. Obviously, Sandy is Sandy. You have (Don) Drysdale. I haven’t put their numbers (side by side), but you’re talking about 18 years, the career, the body of work. It’s hard to not say that Clayton is the greatest Dodger of all time. He’s a unicorn.”

Clayton Kershaw has etched his name in Dodgers history as he looks to help the team defend their World Series title in the postseason.

