Dodgers' Max Muncy's wife Kellie drops 2-word reaction to son Wyatt & daughter Sophie's weekend playdate in matching onesies

LA Dodgers star Max Muncy and his wife, Kellie, have been parents for more than three years. They welcomed their daughter Sophie on July 23, 2021, and their son Wyatt on Apr. 24, 2023. Over time, the couple has learned how to keep their children engaged in a better way.

In a generation where many parents tend to keep their kids engaged by giving them smartphones, Muncy and Kellie seem to have found a creative alternative solution. On Sunday, Kellie shared an adorable clip of their two children, Wyatt and Sophie, engaging in a creative sensory play activity.

The clip shows the siblings sporting matching green onesies, fully immersed in a frozen animal rescue activity. The playful setup involved chunks of ice with toy sea creatures trapped inside, requiring the kids to use warm water and tools to "free" them. It's a fun mix of learning and play. Kellie captioned:

"Sunday Funday!"

Earlier this offseason, Max Muncy and Kellie brought home a playground set that involved a slider, a swing and a children's telescope for their kids. Kellie captured their children's joyful reactions and shared them with her followers:

"The joy & excitement on their faces will stay with us forever 🥹🥰🛝" she wrote in caption.

Max Muncy's wife Kellie took Sophie and Wyatt to Austin Barnes' son Royce's birthday

On Saturday, Kellie posted a heartwarming video celebrating the fourth birthday of Royce, who is the son of Max Muncy's Dodgers teammate Austin Barnes and his wife Nicole.

The Dodgers catcher arranged a special birthday for Royce, joined by Muncy's kids Sophie and Wyatt.

"Happy 4th birthday Roycey!! We had a blast celebrating you today 🎂🎁🩵" Kellie wrote in the caption.

In the video, Sophie can be seen engaging with a goat, feeding it and even helping it bathe. There is also a clip of Max Muncy helping his kids hit the baseball off the tee. Additionally, Sophie and Wyatt take turns on the slide, while Sophie, Royce and Wyatt enjoy jumping and playing together in a pit.

Royce's birthday turned into a joyous celebration for both the Muncy and Barnes families.

