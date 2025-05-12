Dodgers' million-dollar duo Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow’s injury setback sparks fan outrage

Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow have been sidelined during the 2025 season. Both were placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation and have been rehabbing.

While Glasnow has started throwing, Snell who was also expected to resume throwing, couldn’t do so due to lingering shoulder discomfort. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, both pitchers are scheduled to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday for examination.

Fans were furious about the Dodgers' ongoing pitching struggles, particularly concerning their November 2024 signing, Blake Snell.

“If you're a pitcher and want to guarantee getting hurt, sign with the Dodgers,” a fan said.

“Blake Snell will have his once every five year cy young season in 2028. Until then it’s going to be injury shortened/mid seasons,” another fan said.

“Snell is a payroll bandit. Dodgers got Borassed. You may not see him pitch until 2026 if that. Glasnow another bust,” another fan said.

Many other fans continued to express their frustration:

“He stole 25 million from San Francisco last year. Thankfully he’s stealing from the dodgers now))” a comment reads.

“Saw this coming a mile away,” another comment reads.

“That whole rotation was made with glass bones and paper skin. Every morning they break their legs, and every afternoon they break their arms. At night they lay awake in agony until their heart attacks put them asleep,” someone wrote.

Tyler Glasnow was placed on the injured list after exiting his April 27 start early. He left the game before throwing a pitch in the second inning due to shoulder discomfort.

After the 2023 season, Glasnow signed a five-year, $136.5 million contract with the Dodgers.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addresses concern over Blake Snell’s condition

Blake Snell made just two starts this year for the Los Angeles Dodgers before being placed on the 15-day injured list. Initially, the Dodgers were optimistic that the left-hander would spend minimal time sidelined.

Addressing concern over Snell’s latest setback, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said (via MLB.com):

"I guess I can answer that question more once he sees our team doctors."

In the two games he started, Snell allowed 10 hits and two earned runs, posting a 2.00 ERA. He signed a five-year, $182 million contract with Los Angeles in November.

