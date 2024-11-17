Dodgers' Mookie Betts & Chris Taylor join Rangers superstar Corey Seager & others for 8th annual Justin Turner Golf Classic fundraiser

The 8th annual Justin Turner Golf Classic fundraiser is happening this Monday at Sherwood Country Club in California. It is an annual charity golf tournament hosted by the Justin Turner Foundation.

Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney, who founded the Justin Turner Foundation in 2016 and serves as its vice president, are set to host another sold-out event this year. Last year, the couple hosted the event successfully, raising $650,000 in donations for their foundation.

The event attracted several celebrities and athletes, including many former and current Los Angeles Dodgers players. This year, several notable Dodgers are scheduled to join again.

Participants include outfielder Mookie Betts, shortstop Chris Taylor, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin. Texas Rangers player Corey Seager, who was with the Dodgers from 2015 to 2021, is also set to attend.

Other attendees include Jonny DeLuca, Nomar Garciaparra, Jerry Hairston Jr., John Hartung, Eric Karros, James Loney, Ryan Pepiot, and Chris Woodward.

Justin Turner discusses the 8th annual Justin Turner Golf Classic fundraiser

Regarding the 8th annual Justin Turner Golf Classic fundraiser, Justin Turner said in a statement (via justinturnerfoundation.com):

“It’s that time of year again where we put on our biggest fundraiser. This is definitely one of my favorite days on the calendar. We love to be able to bring together so many of our loyal supporters at one of the most premier gold courses in South California. It’s the perfect combination to raise funds to directly impact people in need right here in Los Angeles.”

Kourtney Turner also shared her statement, saying:

“We are overjoyed to be hosting our 8th annual JT Golf Classic. We are so blown away by the support from our sponsors, participants and volunteers.”

“The event is our largest fundraiser of the year and it is always so incredible to see it all come together. It’s the perfect way to kickoff the new year and another season of serving the community.”

On Sunday, the day before the golf tournament, the Justin Turner Foundation is hosting a private party. All the funds from the party and the golf tournament will support the foundation.

